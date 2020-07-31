More for Janesville

Riders on Janesville city buses will be required to wear face covering starting Saturday to comply with Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency order, according to a city news release.

Face coverings also will be required for those on the ice at the city ice arena, in park restrooms and in the Traxler Park warming house, according to the release.

The statewide order is in effect through Sept. 28. State officials have provided answers to frequently asked questions available at GazetteXtra.com/masks. For more information, call the city manager’s office at 608-755-3177.