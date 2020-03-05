Rock County will receive $2.58 million and Walworth County $1.55 million in one-time state funding to help pay for local transportation projects.
Both amounts are fractions of what local communities had requested.
Statewide, 152 communities will get $75 million through the Multimodal Local Supplement, according to a news release from Gov. Tony Evers’ office.
The state Department of Transportation invitation for communities to apply for funding yielded 1,596 applications seeking $1.47 billion, nearly 20 times the amount available, according to the Transportation Development Association.
Rock County communities had requested $22.8 million for 26 projects, and Walworth County communities had asked for $28.7 million for 27 projects, according to a Gazette analysis of state Department of Transportation data. Communities in the two counties are getting some funding for a total of seven projects.
Projects in Rock and Walworth counties that received grants include:
- Town of Harmony, $582,416 to repair Milton-Harmony Townline Road. The town had requested $831,500 for the project.
- Town of Bradford, $601,661 for the Creek Road 1 project. The town requested $858,905 for the project.
- City of Beloit, $400,000 for a Park Avenue project. The city requested $663,987 for the project.
- Rock County, $1 million to fix County A. The county requested $1.52 million for the project.
- Village of Williams Bay, $300,000 for work on Theatre Road Trail. The village had requested $700,000 for the project.
- Town of Lyons, $245,154 to repair Sheridan Springs Road. The town had requested $350,000 for the project.
- Walworth County, $1 million for County ES, County G and local street projects. The county had requested $2.59 million for the projects.
“No matter where you go in Wisconsin, folks can all agree that we need to fix our crumbling roads,” Evers said in the news release.
Most grant applications sought funding for road projects, although projects for railroad, harbor, transit equipment and pedestrian and bicycle accommodations were considered, according to the release.
“These newly funded projects are going to impact folks all across our state, improving safety, connectivity, and economic growth in each community,” Evers said in the release.
Debby Jackson, executive director of the Transportation Development Association, said Wisconsin needs a long-term plan to pay for transportation needs.
“After decades of disinvestment, communities face a backlog of projects vital to their local economies and few options to fund them,” Jackson said. “Unfortunately, more than 1,400 local projects are left with an uncertain path forward.”