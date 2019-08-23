JANESVILLE

After a year off, Rock River Clean Sweep volunteers will return Sept. 7 to clear trash and debris from the Rock River shoreline.

For the third year, the city of Janesville will partner with the Rock River Storm Water Group, Protect Wisconsin Waterways and UW-Whitewater students as part of a larger cleanup effort in the Rock River watershed.

The Janesville group will work from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Monterey Park, 501 Rockport Road.

Other area communities will hold clean sweeps at these times and locations:

Milton: 8 a.m. to noon, South Goodrich Park.

Town of Beloit: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Preservation Park and Armstrong-Eddy Park.

Beloit: 8 to 10 a.m., Rotary River Center.

Whitewater: 8 a.m. to noon, Cravath Lakefront Park.

More than 100 volunteers from the Janesville area have signed up to help with the Monterey Park segment, said Andy Dahl, a UW-Whitewater assistant marketing professor.

“The goal is to use the day to clean up … but also educate the public on what they can do to keep things out of the waterway,” Dahl said in a phone interview.

The clean sweep was canceled last year because of high water levels. As a result, debris and trash that surfaced after the Monterey Dam was removed was not cleaned up.

“Now with the dam removed, it offers a great opportunity to clean up in that area in terms of different items that might have ended up in the river,” Dahl said.

Volunteers can still sign up to join the effort. Those who register before the event will receive free T-shirts.

Online registration is available at protectwiwaterways.org/get-involved/sweep2019.

For more information, contact Dahl at 262-472-6950 or dahlaj18@uww.edu.