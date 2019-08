JANESVILLE

Volunteers are invited to help with a Rock River Clean Sweep from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in Monterey Park, 501 Rockport Road.

Participants will help clear trash and restore the shoreline, particularly where the Monterey Dam used to be.

Registered volunteers will receive free T-shirts.

To register, visit protectwiwaterways.org/get-involved/sweep2019. For more information, contact UW-Whitewater assistant marketing professor Andy Dahl at 262-472-6950 or dahlaj18@uww.edu.