FORT ATKINSON

The Rock-Koshkonong Lake District Board will hold its annual meeting of electors Saturday at Fort Atkinson High School, 925 Lexington Blvd.

Registration of electors will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the meeting will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Topics such as finances, board policy, dam modifications and boat landings have dominated discussion in recent months. Several board members have said communication remains a concern.

An election to fill two board seats also will be held. Both incumbents have said they are undecided about seeking reelection. They face two challengers.

Electors will be asked to approve the district’s proposed $300,000 budget, which includes a $35-per-parcel increase in the district’s special fee, which raises the 2020 fee to $75.

Funds raised by the fee hike will help support two new initiatives: a $450,000 boat launch project on Bingham Road in Albion and a $100,000 engineering study to explore three proposed modifications to the Indianford Dam.

Money from grants and from the district’s segregated funds also will support one or both of those projects.