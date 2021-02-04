JANESVILLE
Rock Haven’s top administrator is firing back after employees spoke out about the staff exodus that’s come in the wake of the county-run nursing home’s controversial COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
In an email to The Gazette, Rock Haven’s interim administrator, Sara Beran said Rock some Rock Haven employees have floated a “false notion” that layoffs and resignations tied to the vaccine mandate have cut deep enough into the ranks of nursing staff to put residents at risk.
That’s even as employees this week have continued to tell The Gazette they’re strained under the exit of workers who either quit or were laid off after they refused to take the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
About 10% of Rock Haven's employees have now quit or been laid off as dozens of them continue to resist a COVID-19 vaccination mandate at the Rock County-run nursing home, employees say.
Compounding the problems, Rock Haven employees say, is that dozens of workers apparently called in sick Wednesday and Thursday after staff received first or second doses of the vaccine Tuesday.
That’s left Rock Haven further shorthanded on nursing staff—at least over the short term.
Beran declined to speak with a Gazette reporter Thursday, but she indicated in an email that she’s troubled rank-and-file staff publicly trumpeted information earlier this week which she said gave an overblown and “inaccurate” portrayal of a staffing shortfall.
Beran cited in three emails to The Gazette this week staffing numbers that showed about 10% of the nursing staff had departed since Rock Haven enacted the vaccine mandate in late December.
That’s a higher number than Rock County’s administration had anticipated when the board last month was considering repealing the mandate. Ultimately, the board decided to allow exemptions under labor laws including the Civil Rights Act, the Pregnancy Discrimination Act and Americans with Disabilities Act.
Yet even as nearly two-dozen staff—including about a dozen nurses—reportedly quit or were initially laid off at Rock Haven on Tuesday after they declined the COVID vaccine, Beran said she believes the facility’s remaining staff can continue to meet minimum state regulations for care to residents.
Beran wrote that prior to the mandate, the nursing home’s staffing levels had allowed staff to give residents “more than double” the amount of hourly care required under law.
The nursing home is prepared to work with six staffing agencies to find contract nurses if replacement staff are needed, Beran wrote. She said some staff in other divisions are qualified and “cross-trained” as nursing assistants.
Beran wrote that 19 staff who declined the vaccine have met exemptions and are allowed to work.
She said Rock Haven now has 93 residents, which is well below its 128-resident capacity.
That gives Rock Haven “more flexibility to accommodate adjustments in staffing,” Beran said. She said the 119 remaining nursing staff plus other employees who are qualified to take on nursing duties equate to a staffing level that would ensure safety for the current number of residents.
Heather Kempf, a longtime nurse at Rock Haven, said Thursday the last two days at work were the hardest of her career.
Kempf said staff reports she's seen have showed a total of 50 staff throughout Rock Haven have called in sick and not reported for their shifts over the last 48 hours.
That came after the rollout of staff's first and second vaccinations on Tuesday. Kempf said staff aren't allowed to work if they're feeling ill, and she believes some might have had pain or flu-like symptoms from the vaccine.
In Beran's email on Thursday, she told The Gazette that 16 nursing staff called in sick on Wednesday. She didn't have a total for Thursday.
Kempf said the staff shortfall since Tuesday's continued rollout of the vaccine mandate has required an emergency plan at Rock Haven that's effectively “doubled” the number of residents each certified nursing assistant is in charge of compared to typical case loads.
It's also pressed former nursing assistants in Rock Haven's activities and housekeeping division into double-duty handling parts of their own jobs along with nursing duties, Kempf said.
She said she thinks residents for now haven't noticed any difference, but she said staff are running themselves ragged trying to keep it that way.
She's worried that more and more staff might quit.
Kempf said as of now, the mandate led to one of the nursing home's two social workers leaving this week, which leaves one social worker responsible to juggle caseloads of all the residents.
Kempf believes the mandate and mass vaccination rollout was a serious misstep by Rock Haven's administration.
She said the emotional strain of the last few weeks has pushed many in Rock Haven's staff to the edge of a brink they'd been approaching after months struggling through the pandemic.
"In my 13 years at Rock Haven, yesterday and today were the hardest days of my career. I cried on every single one of my breaks yesterday. Then I pulled it together, and I went back into work and did what I needed to do for the residents. Because we are literally all they have right now. They can't see their families, their families can't come and visit, they can't take them home. You know, and we're a year into this now," Kempf said.
"It is as bad as I've never seen anything like this."