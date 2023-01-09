Artwork from Janesville area schools can be seen behind attendees of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration at Blackhawk Technical College on Jan. 25, 2020. Artwork similar to this will be included at this year's commemoration.
Lancer Academy’s Shaneace Derring performs on stage with fellow students during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration at Blackhawk Technical College on Jan. 25, 2020. Events like this one will also be included at this year's commemoration, the first to be held in person since the 2020 commemoration.
After two years of living online, the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration figures to be much tastier than the last two.
A cultural food tasting will be part of the festivities this year, the first the commemoration ceremony will be held in person since 2020. The program at Blackhawk Technical College is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, but a meet-and-greet event at 1 p.m. will precede it so attendees can catch up with friends they might not have seen outside a Zoom frame for awhile. The commemoration is free to attend.
Amiee Leavy, the racial justice director for YWCA Rock County and the head of its events planning committee, said the event has been around for a long time but only in the last couple of years has the YWCA taken the lead in organizing it. She said the virtual events served their purpose but that this year, organizers finally felt like they could facilitate the event safely and that she is “so excited” to be back.
“When we were virtual, we tried to keep a similar format, but we did more spoken-word poems from kids and we filmed all of this prior to the event and put it on Facebook Live,” she said. “We had a lot of people join in and yeah, we had them talking in the chat, but it really lacked that interactive nature” of past events.
That’s why in addition to the main program, organizers added the meet-and-greet to help people reconnect. The meet-and-greet will also feature slideshows of art from schools around Rock County.
Leavy said every year the theme is based on a King quote. This year, organizers picked “Intelligence plus character—that is the goal of true education.”
“The events included are all very intentional with the art, speakers and performances all being by students,” she said. “The quote is timeless; we all want our students to be smart and of good character.”
Leavy said the program that starts at 2 p.m. will feature keynote speaker Dr. Mark Holzman, superintendent of the Janesville School District. There will also be a student speaker, performances and an award ceremony. YWCA Rock County will present its Racial Justice Award to Krystal deLeón Judah, and the United Auto Workers Local 95 will present its MLK Jr. Civil Rights Award.
The cultural food tasting will allow attendees to sample foods that volunteers will bring as a display of their heritage and culture.
Planning committee member Leslie Brunsell of the American Association of University Women said she started participating in MLK Day commemorations in 2000 when she used to be a part of a group that had an ethnic food festival around King’s birthday, which eventually became part of the Diversity Action Team’s commemoration.
Brunsell said the committee usually starts to plan the event in the fall and that each one is different from the last. She said there is representation from both Beloit and Janesville.
Brunsell said she likes that the event builds connections between different groups and communities by drawing in people from different generations and backgrounds.
Blackhawk Tech does the marketing for the commemoration but partners with many other groups to put it on, including YWCA, the AAUW, UAW Local 95, the Diversity Action Team of Rock County, Hedberg Public Library, JATV, Rock County, and the Beloit and Janesville school districts.
