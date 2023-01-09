After two years of living online, the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration figures to be much tastier than the last two.

A cultural food tasting will be part of the festivities this year, the first the commemoration ceremony will be held in person since 2020. The program at Blackhawk Technical College is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, but a meet-and-greet event at 1 p.m. will precede it so attendees can catch up with friends they might not have seen outside a Zoom frame for awhile. The commemoration is free to attend.

