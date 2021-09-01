JANESVILLE
The speakers for this year’s Racial Justice Conference hosted by YWCA of Rock County have been announced with the virtual event planned for Thursday, Nov. 4.
This year’s theme is “Be The Bridge to Eliminate Racism: Small Steps Create Big Changes” with presenters to offer insight into supporting diverse populations here in our community and beyond.
The event will have two keynote speakers including scholar Simon Balto and Serve2Unite Co-Founder Pardeep Kaleka. Balto will speak in the morning and Kaleka will speak in the afternoon.
Balto is a writer and teacher of history and African American studies. He is the author of the award-winning “Occupied Territory: Policing Black Chicago from Red Summer to Black Power.” He is a regular contributor for The Guardian and has written for multiple publications including Time, The Washington Post, The Baffler, The Progressive, The Journal of African American History, Journal of Urban History and Labor. Balto teaches at UW-Madison after previously working at the University of Iowa and Ball State University.
Kaleka, whose father was one of the six people killed in the mass shooting at his Sikh temple in Oak Creek in 2012, is the co-founder of Serve2Unite, a group dedicated to diverting young people from violent extremist ideologies, gun violence, school shootings, bullying, substance abuse and other forms of self-harm.
He is the author of “The Gifts of Our Wounds” and also is a trauma therapist and journalist. A native of Punjab, India, Kaleka grew up in Milwaukee where he was formerly a police officer and educator. He currently works with government and nongovernment stakeholders to create policy and procedures to combat the rise of domestic hate.
Over the past seven years, the work of Serve2Unite has been locally and internationally recognized as the recipient of The Search for Common Ground Award, Citizen Diplomat Award, The Guru Nanak Award and The Parliament of World Religions for the work of building safe, inclusive communities and schools.
Registration for the event is $100 between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15 and increases to $125 if registering between Oct. 16 and Nov. 4. Students are $50.
YWCA Rock County is also accepting nominations for the Dorothy Height Diversity in the Workplace Award. This award is celebrated and presented annually at the Racial Justice Conference. This award recognizes a business within Rock County that has demonstrated a sustained commitment in the pursuit of cultural diversity, inclusion and retention in the workplace. Nomination forms are due by Sept. 27.