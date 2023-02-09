Woodman's Sports and Convention Center

The proposed Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center.

 Image courtesy Friends of the Woodman's Sports & Convention Center

JANESVILLE — A Rock County Board committee has shot down the idea of putting the Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center in Janesville to a countywide referendum.

The county board’s Planning and Development Committee on Thursday night didn’t advance a resolution seeking the referendum. Had it proceeded, it would have been considered by the full county board on Thursday night.

