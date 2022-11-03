JVG_220801_FAIR03.jpg
Buy Now

A carnival worker wears an umbrella hat during the Rock County 4-H Fair on Saturday.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE -- A Rock County Board committee won't move ahead with forming an ad-hoc group to study relocating the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds have long been located in a residential neighborhood on Craig Avenue in Janesville. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you