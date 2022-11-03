JANESVILLE -- A Rock County Board committee won't move ahead with forming an ad-hoc group to study relocating the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds.
The fairgrounds have long been located in a residential neighborhood on Craig Avenue in Janesville.
The proposed creation of an ad hoc committee that would study whether -- or not -- to relocate the fairgrounds was stopped in its tracks Thursday. No one on the county’s Agriculture and Extension Education Committee voted to advance the proposal for consideration by the full county board.
County Board members Mike Zoril and Yuri Rashkin had co-sponsored the resolution, introduced last month before the county board.
Zoril said when he researched the history of discussions about relocating the fairgrounds, “one of the things I noticed was all the decision makers had ties to the Blackhawk Curling Club.”
“Why that is relevant is because (the curling club has) a lease with the county until 2038 and they have it rent-free,” Zoril said. He noted, however, that the county can terminate the lease if it moves the fairgrounds.
Zoril has suggested that the county renegotiate the curling club's lease, an idea that has not progressed.
He has said that the county board approving about $95,000 to upgrade facilities at the fairgrounds, included replacing the curling club’s building, violated a term in its lease that “any new construction or improvements made or contracted for by the tenant shall be at tenant’s expense.”
Zoril also called for an investigation into whether any county board members or county employees that were club members “influenced” approval of those upgraded facilities.
The curling club's president, Sonja Bagley, dismissed that contention, pointing to another term in the lease that reads, “maintenance and repair of the exterior of the Blackhawk Building shall be the responsibility of the lessor (the county).”
Some members of the Agriculture and Extension Education Committee said they were offended by suggestions of biases.
“I have a problem that there might be a thought there would be a bias by members, and that would represent less than 1% of the board anyway. I question why there wouldn’t be faith in the current Agriculture and Extension Education Committee,” member Alan Sweeney said.
Committee Chair Richard Bostwick, also chair of the county board, said he did not appreciate suggestions that the committee is “not capable of taking care of the decision” to move the fairgrounds.
He also said he did not appreciate that he wasn’t directly approached about the idea of moving the fairgrounds.
“That is skirting the committee process,” Bostwick said. “I think the committee is more than capable of handling any decision of moving the fairgrounds.”
The last time the fairgrounds was proposed to be moved was in 2018. The idea was shot down then by the committee.
County Facilities Manager Brent Sutherland told The Gazette in October that in 2018, as part of a discussion about county’s facilities management plan, the Agriculture and Extension Education Committee suggested the fairgrounds not move.
“I said, ‘Are you sure this is where you want to be? The two biggest revenue generators are beer sales and parking, and you don’t have either,’” Sutherland recalled, adding that if the fairgrounds were to move, a fund would have to be set up for ongoing maintenance of the new facilities.