Rock County Courthouse
Buy Now

The Rock County Courthouse

 Anthony Wahl/Adams Publishing Group

JANESVILLE -- Rock County will form an ad hoc committee to explore passenger rail development in the county.

County Supervisor Jim Farrell of Janesville, who drafted a resolution that was approved by the county board two weeks ago, said the ad hoc committee will work with the cities of Janesville and Beloit to examine the potential of rail expansion.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you