JANESVILLE
As Rock County continues to deal with the highest groundwater nitrate levels in the state, local farmers are stepping up to find solutions.
“As farmers, we’re the original environmentalists,” said Doug Rebout, a Janesville crop farmer and chairman of Farmers on the Rock. “We are doing good things on our farms now but need to keep improving. By having this group, we can talk with and learn from each other.”
Rebout said members of the new farmer-led watershed improvement group will find new practices to try. The group’s primary focus will be on the high nitrate levels, but all environmental issues related to ground and surface water will be assessed, he said.
Nitrate contamination can cause birth defects and illnesses if not treated. Contamination can be caused by fertilizers and manure.
The group met for the second time Tuesday night at crop farmer Randy Hughes’ workshop on Highway 51 south of Janesville. Thirteen people attended as well as Chris Newberry, a senior conservation specialist for the Rock County Land Conservation Department, and Nick Baker, Rock County agriculture agent.
“Farmers on the Rock demonstrates agriculture is working to improve water quality in the environment,” Newberry said. “This group is a place where farmers can experiment with conservation practices on their farms as well as network and learn from each other.”
In addition to the nitrate issue, Newberry said, the group will look at sediment nutrients in surface water and soil health. The big picture of environmental conservation will benefit all three areas.
“Our main focus will be on practices that impact groundwater most, but all these issues are interconnected,” he said.
The group will work to secure a state grant of up to $40,000.
Board member Pat Mullooly said it took time to get farmers interested, but he's optimistic water quality and soil health will begin to improve as the group moves forward.
“The response had been a little hesitant, but we have a good group of farmers willing to invest some of their time and resources to make this work,” he said. “We are hoping that through this group, we can add acres to benefit soil health, which in turn will help water quality.”