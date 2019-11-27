JANESVILLE

Rock County is preparing for winter, which means plenty of salt and road prep, Public Works Director Duane Jorgenson said.

The Rock County Highway Department is responsible for snow and winter maintenance on 36 miles of interstate, 219 miles of state highways, 212 miles of County Trunk highways and 590 miles of local roads in 12 different towns.

The county’s main method for snow removal is plowing, but the county also salts roads when needed, according to the county winter maintenance policy.

The county holds a certain amount of salt depending on the time of year. They have an early supply, a seasonal supply and a late supply if needed.

After last winter’s large accumulation of snow and ice, the county upped its seasonal fill to over 56,000 tons of salt, Duane Jorgenson said.

The state has a volume of salt that it wants counties to have on hand for its highways, and the county include county roads in that amount, too.

Jones Island is an industrialized peninsula in Milwaukee that holds a large supply of the state’s salt for municipalities. After a statewide shortage last year, increasing the amount of salt counties have on hand to start the winter season is helping them better prepare this year, Jorgenson said.

“As a group, we’ve tried to do that to maximize everything on hand so we open as much room at the port so they have room to stockpile,” Jorgenson said.

Jorgenson said the amount of salt used by the county varies each year, but on average, XXXXX

For pure snow events the county tries not to use salt, Jorgenson said. Last winter with all the freezing, there was more salt used.

“Earlier this year we had those icing events, so we push more salt out. If we don't have the ice during normal snow events, we don’t need to use as much.”

For county and state routes, the county uses primarily salt. On the town routes the county is more likely to use a sand mixture.

The county is trying to use more brine to reduce salt usage, a move geared towards addressing environmental impacts. The change also saves the county money on salt because of less volume, Jorgenson said.