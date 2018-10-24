JANESVILLE
Rock County's unemployment rate sank to an estimated 2.8 percent in September, tying its all-time lowest unemployment rate, according to data released Wednesday.
The estimate by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates a drop of 0.6 percent from the August unemployment rate.
Rock County’s unemployment rate initially fell to a record low 2.8 percent in December 2017. It grew slightly over the next few months and dipped back to 2.8 percent in April and May. Since late last year, unemployment in the county has hovered mostly between 3 percent and 3.5 percent.
The data were released by the state Department of Workforce Development for metro areas, major cities and counties in Wisconsin. The numbers show a statewide trend of plunging unemployment rates, with the state’s rate clocking in at 3 percent.
Rock County—which is also the Janesville-Beloit metropolitan statistical area—ranked 11th out of 13 metro areas in the state for low unemployment. Madison and La Crosse have the lowest unemployment rates with 2 percent. Rock County overall ranked 54th among the state’s 72 counties, while Walworth County ranked 29th with a 2.4 percent unemployment rate.
Last week, the bureau reported that Wisconsin’s participation rate in the labor force is 68.6 percent. The participation rate measures those 16 years old and older who are employed or trying to be employed. According to that number, more than 30 percent of the eligible labor force is not seeking work.
Ray Allen, secretary of the Department of Workforce Development, said some eligible workers are not looking for jobs because they are retired or going to school.
Others simply have challenges getting into the workforce, Allen said.
Allen said the state eventually wants to hit its all-time high participation rate of 72 percent, but he said Wisconsin is “hitting about as good as it gets.”
“People hopefully will put this in perspective,” he said. “We are in very unique and special times. …There’s high confidence. People like the policies that are in place.”
John Beckord, president of Forward Janesville, said the unemployment rate’s drop has uniquely touched local businesses, which have seen increases in the labor force “across the board." The labor pool isn’t deep, he said, so business are turning to more aggressive recruiting strategies to find skilled labor.
Those strategies could range from offering signing bonuses, to ratcheting up hourly wages over time, to offering free or discounted memberships to health clubs and gyms, Beckord said.
“There’s all sorts of job recruiting events,” he said. “Now we’re starting to see companies that aren’t even located in Rock County starting to advertise here … trying to lure people.”
Beckord said “labor mobility” is also on the rise.
As companies compete for skilled labor, employees sometimes bounce from one job to the next in pursuit of higher pay and better benefits. That has left companies not only ramping up their recruiting but pondering ways to “convince the employees they already have to stay put,” Beckord said.
Janesville's multimillion-dollar downtown revitalization project also plays a role in job recruitment. Beckord said offering “zesty” entertainment and nightlife is part of a ploy to continue attracting workers to the local market. A booming downtown makes the area more appealing for potential employees, he said.
“It’s not an age thing. Everybody likes to have a good time and hang out,” Beckord said. “You have to be a community of choice. You have to be a place where people want to live and work. …You’ve got to have that sort of environment if you want to be competitive.”
