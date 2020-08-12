JANESVILLE
August primary elections typically see low turnouts, and it happened again Tuesday, when 22,411 Rock County voters cast ballots.
The county has 88,813 registered voters. About 32,000 more county residents are eligible to vote but did not register.
Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson calculated that 18.6% of eligible voters voted.
It appears a majority of the votes were cast through the absentee process as voters limited their potential exposure to the coronavirus at the polls.
As of Tuesday morning, 14,399 absentee ballots had been turned in, Tollefson said in a news release, about two-thirds of the total.
Absentee voters had until 8 p.m. Tuesday to turn in their ballots.
Full but unofficial results are posted on the county clerk’s website.
The Rock County Board of Canvassers meets Monday to certify the results.
Most voters, 18,869 of them, used the optional party-preference indicator on their ballots. Of those, 77.92% chose to vote in the Democratic primary, 21.79% in the Republican primary and 0.29% for the Constitution party.