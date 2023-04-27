JANESVILLE — A proposal to allocate proceeds from Rock County’s 2022 sale of its job center to Kwik Trip, to fund highway projects, has gotten the go-ahead.
The Rock County Board had already decided to borrow $3.66 million but in an effort to reduce that debt, $400,000 will be used for the highway projects.
A proposal to take out the debt to fund projects was not approved on March 9 after not receiving a needed two-thirds approval from the county board.
The remaining funds from the job center sale equal $814,000. There has already been $281,000 from the job center sale allocated for the projects.
Of the remaining $814,000, there will now be $400,000 used toward the road projects to reduce the amount of debt incurred by the county. The rest of the funds from the sale will be used for future capital projects.
Supervisor Brent Fox pushed forward a resolution after board member said they would like to reduce the debt. There was some interest in using all of the $814,000 toward the highway projects, but Fox cautioned that some money must be left over for other county projects, such as ongoing work to repair structure damage at the Indianford Dam.
“Let’s cut it in half and save some of it for some worthy projects,” Fox said.
County Administrator Smith indicated to the board he would have recommended to them that the funds entirely be used for capital projects in the 2024 budget.
There are various projects scheduled for this summer, including construction along a 7.5-mile stretch of County N between Highway 26 and the Walworth County line and a 4.2-mile stretch of County X from Clinton to the Walworth County line. Design work is set for a five-mile stretch of County H from Highway 11 to Highway 14.
There are also proposed sealcoating projects, including a two-mile stretch of County N from Black Ridge Road to Highway 51, a mile stretch of County F from South Indianford Road to North Indianford Road and County A from Highway 14 to the Walworth County line.
