170730_KOSH
The Indianford Dam, which is owned by the Rock Koshkonong Lake District, is shown in this 2017 Gazette photo.

 Gazette file photo

JANESVILLE — Rock County will pay up to $425,500 to repair a retaining wall and fill a sinkhole at Indianford County Park south of Edgerton. The funds will go to the Rock Koshkonong Lake District, which will use them to make the repairs and then will be expected to pay the county back.

The seven-foot-deep sinkhole under the retaining wall was spotted on Jan. 3 by the Rock Koshkonong Lake District and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

