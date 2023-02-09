JANESVILLE — Rock County will pay up to $425,500 to repair a retaining wall and fill a sinkhole at Indianford County Park south of Edgerton. The funds will go to the Rock Koshkonong Lake District, which will use them to make the repairs and then will be expected to pay the county back.
The seven-foot-deep sinkhole under the retaining wall was spotted on Jan. 3 by the Rock Koshkonong Lake District and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Rock County Parks Manager John Traynor told the county board Thursday night the damage happened after the gates of the dam had been opened. But it wasn’t clear if that was the cause and no specific reason for the damage has been identified.
Traynor told county board members this is of imminent concern because of the potential for flood damage and mounting costs if repairs are not done immediately.
“In all reality, think about 2008. If the dam fails and there is flooding, there could be millions and millions of dollars of damage,” Traynor said.
The Rock Koshkonong Lake District is the governing district over the water and Rock County owns the land and the dam. The district spans parts of Rock, Jefferson and Dane counties, from the dam across Lake Koshkonong and to the Jefferson city limits.
County Corporation Counsel Richard Greenlee said the county has no intention of going through with funding the project a commitment that it will be repaid.
“We’re explicitly giving them these funds with the express condition of we are not going to waive our legal remedies. So, to the extent their activities of construction or the reconstruction of the dam caused the sinkhole we would have potential legal remedies against them,” Greenlee said.
Since the district is a governing and taxing municipality, it can take out debt to pay back the funds, with approval of its electors, Greenlee said.
Traynor said the plan is to fill the hole with bags of grout and burlap that would “essentially turn into concrete.”
The county bought the land in 1962 and all its properties from Wisconsin Power and Light.
