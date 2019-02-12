Most Rock County snowmobile trails have reopened as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the county's public works department.

County officials reported a zero to 5-inch snow base on the trails. However, they cautioned that riders should be wary of ice under the snow and should watch for open water.

The Whitewater spur, Corridor No. 40, remains closed, according to the release.

Snowmobiling on private land is prohibited without permission from property owners. All-terrain vehicles are not allowed on any trails.

To check trail conditions, call 608-757-5458 or visit co.rock.wi.us/parks-snowmobile-trails or travelwisconsin.com.

