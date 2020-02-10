Snowmobile trails in Rock County opened for riding Monday morning, according to a Rock County Department of Public Works news release.
Between 2 and 5 inches of snow is reported on the trails, but the Whitewater Spur Trail is closed because of high water, according to the release.
Groomers are on trails packing snow. Riders should expect early season riding conditions until groomers have packed all trails. Snowmobile operators are reminded that groomers have the right of way, according to the release.
A map of Rock County snowmobile trails is available at rcasc.club/trail-map.
Snowmobile operators driving on private land must receive permission from landowners. Residents are also reminded that all-terrain vehicles are not permitted on snowmobile trails.
All snowmobiles must be registered with the state Department of Natural Resources.
For updated trails conditions, call 608-757-5458 or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/parks-snowmobile-trails or facebook.com/RockCountySnowmobileAlliance.