ROCK COUNTY

Weather conditions have closed the Rock County snowmobile trail again, the county's public works department said Thursday in a news release.

The trail opened Tuesday afternoon after a winter storm dumped several inches of snow. However, a combination of higher temperatures Thursday with subzero wind chills predicted overnight and in coming days have forced officials to close the trail again.

For current trail conditions, call 608-757-5458 or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/parks-snowmobile-trails or travelwisconsin.com.