CLINTON
He had been known for decades only as “John Clinton Doe” or even more vaguely, as “River Man.”
Now, after 27 years, authorities think they’ve determined the identity of a young man whose remains hunters found in the woods along Turtle Creek near Clinton in November 1995.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office in an announcement Monday said a yearslong effort to test DNA and chase other investigative leads has revealed the identity of the man whose bones were still clad in a tattered heavy metal T-shirt, camouflage pants and one Nike basketball shoe.
Authorities haven't yet revealed his name, but the sheriff's office plans to do so Tuesday afternoon. He was believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, and the hunters who found him said his remains were covered by a partially intact, black T-shirt emblazoned with a five-sided star and the word “Venom” — the name of a 1980s heavy metal band.
Until Monday, authorities for years had referred to the man as a John Doe or as “River Man” after a handful of witnesses reported they had seen an unknown man clothed in a heavy metal shirt and camouflage pants running through the woods next to Turtle Creek in October 1994.
One witness said they thought the man was calling out the name “Mary” as he ran through the woods. The man’s remains, plus articles of clothing and a handmade metal pendant shaped like a goat skull, were found in the same area where witnesses said a year earlier they saw the man running, police said.
The sheriff’s office did not say Monday whether they'd received any new clues about what might have led to the anonymous man's death. He had never been identified, and authorities have not determined whether foul play was a factor in his case.
The sheriff’s office had continued as the lead investigative agency in the cold case, along with help from a retired Rock County Coroner’s Office official who continued tracking it as a volunteer.
In 2018, the sheriff’s office teamed with the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit that works to identify DNA in John Doe and Jane Doe cold cases.
Years of analysis and earlier evidence helped authorities in the late 1990s work up a rudimentary sketch of what the man might have looked like. Later, investigators, including at the FBI, used DNA and other evidence to piece together a pair of more sophisticated, computer-generated portraits that authorities thought would have resembled River Man.
The man’s moniker changed eventually to “John Clinton Doe” because his remains were found near the village of Clinton.
The sheriff’s office said Monday that the DNA Doe Project’s DNA analysis provided a tentative DNA identification for the man that the sheriff’s office had independently analyzed at the University of North Texas.
The sheriff’s office turned over the DNA samples to the Texas researchers in May 2021. It took a full year, but on May 25, the sheriff’s office got word that DNR testing results had at long last led investigators to the man’s identity.
It wasn’t clear Monday whether authorities have been able to reach any family or friends of the man, and it’s not clear whether he was a local resident.
Authorities earlier had used analysis of drinking water minerals in the man’s remains to trace what area of the country he likely came from. Investigators suspected River Man might have been from Wisconsin, Minnesota or Michigan.
Although his background has been a mystery, some investigators speculated he might have lived in a youth halfway house or group home until he reached adulthood. Investigators have said that might explain why investigators for years could find no one who was searching for him.