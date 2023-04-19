01STOCK_ROCK_SHERIFF01

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office has named its 2022 annual award recipients. Awards include deputy of the year, correctional officer of the year, support staff of the year, retired sheriff’s leadership award, life saver awards, sheriff’s award, commendations and citizen’s Awards.

The 16th Annual Rock County Sheriff’s Office awards ceremony will be on Wednesday, April 26, at 6 p.m., at the Dr. Daniel Hale Williams Resource Center, 1717 Center Avenue, Janesville. The event is open to the public.

