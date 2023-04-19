The Rock County Sheriff’s Office has named its 2022 annual award recipients. Awards include deputy of the year, correctional officer of the year, support staff of the year, retired sheriff’s leadership award, life saver awards, sheriff’s award, commendations and citizen’s Awards.
The 16th Annual Rock County Sheriff’s Office awards ceremony will be on Wednesday, April 26, at 6 p.m., at the Dr. Daniel Hale Williams Resource Center, 1717 Center Avenue, Janesville. The event is open to the public.
Deputy of the Year
The Deputy of the Year is Deputy Kyle Kunkle who has worked at the sheriff's office for five years. He is a Milton native who graduated from Milton High School and earned an associate of applied science in recording & Music Technology from Madison Media Institute.
Deputy Kunkel’s started as a correctional officer and became a deputy sheriff in 2020. He graduated from a 720-hour Law Enforcement Academy at Blackhawk Technical College in 2020 and currently works in the patrol bureau.
Deputy Kunkle is part of the domestic violence intervention team, honor guard, and SWAT team He recently completed training to become a police training officer and is certified as a general jail instructor through the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Board. He also works as a part-time police officer for the town of Milton.
Correctional Officer of the Year
Correctional Officer of the year is Officer Joey LaGrange. Officer LaGrange graduated from Beloit Memorial High School and earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Blackhawk Technical College.
He began working with the sheriff’s office in 2010 and completed his jail academy training at Blackhawk Technical College that same year. He currently works in the Jail Operations Bureau and is frequently utilized as a booking officer.
Officer LaGrange serves on the Correctional Emergency Response Team and is an experienced jail training officer and has trained fellow officers since late 2015.
Support Staff of the Year
Support staff of the year is Christopher Johnson, an administrative assistant with the sheriff’s office. He graduated from Fox Valley Technical College with an associates applied science degree in forensic science. He completed a 160-hour jail academy at the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy in 2016.
He started with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office in 2020 as a correctional officer before accepting an administrative position in 2021. His main job is scanning records for the agency.
He also serves on the building committee and the uniform committee. He was nominated for this award for his efforts in digitizing written records which helped reduce storage space and aided with the current building project.
Retired Sheriff’s Award
The Retired Sheriff’s Award is being given to Commander Jude Maurer. He earned a master’s degree in management from Cardinal Stritch University, a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Upper Iowa University and an associate Degree in police science from Madison College. He graduated from Northwestern University's Prestigious School of Police Staff and Command. He also served in the National Guard from 1990 to 1996.
He started working at the sheriff’s office in 1995 as a field training officer. He progressed through the ranks to sergeant in 2000, a lieutenant in 2008, and captain in 2009. He was promoted to commander in 2019 and he currently leads the Law Enforcement Services Division. He will be promoted to chief deputy this year upon Chief Deputy Craig Strouse’s retirement.
Life Saver Awards
Recipients of the Life Saver Award include deputies Riley Bendorf and Kalyn Collins, correctional officers Daniel Banks, Jordan Hillis, and Corey Schilt, and nurses Emalene Hanewald and Taylor McNeff for their combined work last April to help save the life of an inmate who was unresponsive due to an overdose. These officers and Nurses responded quickly with narcan, oxygen, and an AED.
Also receiving a Life Saver Award are deputies Christopher Hasseler and Jason Laufenberg. The two deputies responded to a fire at Rockvale Mobile Home park last May and were told that there was a 33-year-old woman inside the home that was unresponsive and not breathing. Deputy Hassler started chest compressions and Deputy Laufenberg administered a shock with the AED. They did this until EMS transferred her to the hospital.
And receiving a Life Saver Award is Deputy Kyle Hathorn. He helped a man who had slipped on the ice and hit his head and was semi-unconscious after walking across the eastbound lanes of Highway 14 trying to look at a runoff vehicle to see if it was his daughter.
Hathorn observed a vehicle heading right toward the downed male. Deputy Hathorn immediately ran to the man, grabbed his legs, and pulled him into the median to safety. As this occurred, the vehicle grazed the man’s head with its bumper and drove over the spot where the male had laid.
Sheriff’s Award
The recipient of the Sheriff's Award is Deputy Kurt Berberich. He receives this reward for being in-charge of the implementation of trauma response kits for Sheriff’s Office squads. Each trauma response kit contains lifesaving medical supplies for use in emergency situations.
Deputy Berberich selected the first aid items to include in each trauma response kit and put together the trauma response kits. He drew on the knowledge that he gained from his military combat experience and successful completion of a 24-hour FLETC Basic Tactical Medical Instructor Course in July 2021. He provided medical training to staff during Fall 2021 In-Service Training.
OWI Enforcement Award
Deputy Preston McIntosh is being commended for his commitment to OWI enforcement. He completed 33 OWI arrests in 2022, the largest number of OWI arrests for any deputy agency wide. He also issued 282 citations and 198 written warnings.
Inmate Mental Health Services
Courtney Stewart, a mental health professional with Advanced Correctional Healthcare, who has worked in the Rock County Jail since 2016 is being commended for her work in expanding mental health services for inmates.
Stewart takes a proactive approach with high-risk inmates and often prevents problems before they arise with her work with the crisis intervention unit. Stewart also leads the Houses of Healing Program and instructs sheriff’s office staff in officer wellness and suicide prevention.
Citizen assistance
Twelve rock county community members are receiving awards for their assistance in emergency situations and helping officers track down suspects.
Merlin Mast is receiving a Citizen’s Ward for his work in June for helping to save the life of a Rock County Deputy who was responding to a call in the town of Beloit involving someone who had gotten shot.
Jennifer Burner and Krista Twist are receiving the award for helping two children save their dad’s life last July.
Brian Craker, Donald Frey, Brian Romack, Mark Simmons, and Joseph Sobkowicz are recipients of this award for their combined efforts to save the life of a fellow worker last December.
Niles Boeche, Paul Cunningham, and Dale Granlund are recipients of the Citizens Award for their efforts in helping a person who was unresponsive inside their vehicle on January 29, 2023
Patricia Copeland is receiving this award for her aid in preventing a customer from being scammed.