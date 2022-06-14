JANESVILLE
He had a name, and it was Carl Junior Isaacs, Jr. of Delavan.
In November 1995, at the time investigators say hunters found his bones tangled in a faded heavy metal concert t-shirt in the woods near Turtle Creek off of Waite Road, Isaacs would have been 21 years old. Authorities believe his remains had been in the woods about a year.
Now, 27 years later, after a nonprofit group helped investigators match DNA to the remains of the man known since 1995 simply as “River Man” or “John Clinton Doe,” Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said some of Isaacs’ remaining family seem to have “accepted” the reality of the man’s fate.
But sheriff’s officials say they still have more to learn in a cold case that has now rolled out over more than a quarter of a century.
During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson and Aaron Burdick, a sheriff’s captain in charge of the detective division, said authorities hope the release of Isaacs’ name in the case could help determine why Isaacs was in the woods several miles east of where he’d lived, and how he might have died.
For now, police indicate it remains a mystery what happened to Isaacs. And police didn’t offer a clear explanation Tuesday of why for 27 years, no relatives or friends reported the man missing.
Citing an “ongoing investigation,” Burdick said he couldn’t reveal what information investigators have gleaned from speaking with Isaacs’ family members in recent months, but he indicated that detectives have not yielded any recent information that would explain the circumstances that led up to his death.
Authorities say Isaacs’ family, some of whom now live in Illinois, had been aware since 2018 that nonprofit investigative agency DNA Doe Project, that was helping the sheriff’s office, believed the remains found in 1995 could be Isaacs.
It took a year before sheriff’s officials could get DNA samples from two possible siblings of Isaacs, as well as samples from the body of Isaac’s deceased father, which investigators said they had exhumed. The sheriff’s office ran the samples through the University of Northern Texas’s Center for Human Identification, where last month researchers confirmed a DNA match.
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office provided an actual photograph of Isaacs with dark, long hair—which sheriff’s officials indicated came from a police mugshot taken in the mid-1990s.
This came after years of investigators circulating a series of John Doe renderings, including a hand-drawn police sketch and a computerized likeness that police said the FBI produced using scans of skull bones that investigators recovered from the woods.
Police over more than two dozen years of investigating sorted through local school yearbooks, Department of Transportation records and even an analysis of water mineral isotopes in Isaacs’ bones, which determined Isaacs likely had lived in Wisconsin, Minnesota or Michigan.
A retired Rock County Coroner’s Office employee sunk thousands of hours of volunteer work into the John Doe case, Knudson said.
Knudson credits the DNA Doe Project as providing a major break in police helping to identify Isaac.
Burdick declined to share what methods the DNA Doe Project used to trace Isaac’s DNA or track down his remaining family.
Sheriff’s officials didn’t give any details about Isaac’s family or his personal background.
Deer hunters said when they found Isaac’s bones in the woods, his remains still were clad in a heavy metal t-shirt, camouflage pants, and a single, black Nike basketball sneaker.
Police also recovered from his remains a handmade goat skull pendant fashioned from the tines of a fork.
A newspaper article from the Lake Geneva Regional News in November of 1990 lists Issacs as a student attending the Alternative High School for Badger, Delavan-Darien and Elkhorn area high schools.
Rock County sheriff’s authorities said they have no record of any contact with Isaacs while he was alive, but reports indicate that as a teen in the early 1990s, Isaac was arrested in a vandalism of private property.
According to local news archives, Isaacs had been arrested and was facing charges in adult court in Walworth County for burglary and related charges in early 1992—months after police believed Isaacs and three friends broke into a Delavan golf course, took the course’s golf carts on a “demolition derby” joyride, and damaged the vehicles.
A Lake Geneva News article from 1992 reported that Isaacs was 17 at the time he was arrested for the joyride.
In Walworth County, online court records show that in 1996, almost two years after he’d gone missing, Walworth County Court officials had filed an arrest warrant for Isaacs, stating that at the time he was considered a “flight risk” in another crime.
The court continued for several years to re-file the warrant for Isaacs, according to court records.
All the while, Rock County sheriff’s officials were working a cold case on a set of mystery remains. In all, the sheriff’s office ordered two autopsies for Isaacs in addition to the skull imaging and DNA analyses that the sheriff partnered on with other agencies.
Isaacs has been buried in a Johnstown Center cemetery for years as a John Doe.
Knudson said the sheriff’s office is thankful for the clarity that identification of Isaacs has brought as investigators continue to track his case.
He said Isaacs’ family at least now knows what became of the young man, although he indicated the family had been bracing for the last few years for the truth as investigators continued to test DNA for matches.
“It was a certain acceptance during our last contact that they kind of understood where things were going in this particular case,” Knudson said.