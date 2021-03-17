MILTON
Rock County sheriff's deputies were looking Wednesday afternoon for a missing hiker in the area of Storrs Lake near Milton, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
Kevin J. Doyle, 66, was last seen near his home at 9:30 a.m. and was expected to be home at 10:30 a.m., according to the post.
Doyle is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes, white mustache and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and khaki pants.
Law enforcement officials were contacted regarding the situation at 1:35 p.m., a Rock County 911 Communications Center supervisor said.
Doyle left his home with his two yellow Labrador retriever dogs named Holly and Frank, according to the post.
Doyle's car was found in the parking lot at Storr's Lake. His residence was empty, and calls to his phone went immediately to voice mail, according to a statewide alert sent by the sheriff's office.
A "ping" of the cellphone was unsuccessful, according to the alert.
Drones and search dogs from a variety of jurisdictions were involved in the search.
Doyle has "medical issues" and a prosthetic leg, according to the alert.
Anyone with information of Doyle's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Rock County 911 Communications Center at 608-757-2244.
Community members were being turned away from the scene, a Milton Courier reporter observed at the scene.
Multiple jurisdictions were at the scene, including the Whitewater Area Mounted Search and Rescue Team, Beloit Police Department and the Winnebago County, Illinois, sheriff's office.
Milton Courier reporter Rebecca Kanable contributed to this report.