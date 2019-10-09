JANESVILLE

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office will participate in National Prescription Take Back Day on Oct. 26, sheriff’s officials announced.

Residents are encouraged to dispose of unused or unwanted drugs, including prescription medicines, over-the-counter medicines and veterinary medications, according to a news release.

A drop-off box is located in the sheriff’s office lobby, 200 E. Highway 14, and drugs can be dropped off at any time, according to the release.

Other drop-off locations include:

Walgreens, 1717 Milton Ave., Janesville.

Janesville Police Department, 100 N. Jackson St., Janesville.

Edgerton Police Department, 215 W. Fulton St., Edgerton.

Evansville Police Department, 10 W. Church St., Evansville.

Milton Police Department, 690 S. Janesville St., Milton.

Clinton Police Department, 301 Cross St., Clinton.

Beloit Police Department, 100 State St., Beloit.

Town of Beloit Police Department, 1133 E. Inman Parkway, Beloit.

For more information about National Prescription Take Back Day and the Wisconsin Dose of Reality campaign, visit doseofrealitywi.gov.