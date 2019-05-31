JANESVILLE

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office will host the Rock County final leg of the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run for the sixth consecutive year Wednesday, June 5.

The event raises money for Special Olympics Wisconsin, which provides year-round sports opportunities for more than 10,000 Wisconsin athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Law enforcement officers carry the Special Olympics torch across Wisconsin to kick off the Badger State Summer Games, held June 6-8 at UW-Stevens Point.

The local run starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, 200 E. Highway 14. It proceeds east on Highway 14 to the parking lot of the Jimmy John’s on Milton Avenue, about 2 miles. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. in the back parking lot of the sheriff’s office. The public is invited to show support by running, walking or watching.

No fee will be charged. Run T-shirts will be available for $15. Proceeds support Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Jimmy John’s on Milton Avenue will donate free sandwiches for participants.