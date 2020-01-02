The Rock County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced promotions and new hires in a news release.

Four sheriff’s office employees were promoted and seven people were hired as deputy sheriffs.

Kimberly Litsheim was promoted from sergeant to captain assigned to the correctional services division as the assistant jail administrator.

Litsheim will begin work in her new position Monday, Jan. 6. She was hired as a correctional officer in 2003 and as a deputy sheriff in 2005. In 2010, she was promoted to sergeant.

Maria Amador was promoted from deputy to sergeant assigned to the correctional services division, jail operations. Her new job begins Sunday, Jan. 5.

Amador was hired as a public safety utility clerk in 2006. She was promoted to administrative assistant in 2007, correctional officer in 2012 and deputy sheriff in 2013.

Greg Westness was promoted from deputy to sergeant assigned to correctional services division, jail operations. His new job begins Monday, Jan. 6.

Westness was hired as a correctional officer in 2009 and promoted to deputy sheriff in 2011.

Charles Cowan was promoted from deputy to detective assigned to the law enforcement services division. He started in his new job Dec. 16.

Cowan was hired as a correctional officer in 2007 and promoted to deputy sheriff in 2013.

Jacob Arneson, Matthew Michalski and Robert Leisher were hired as deputy sheriffs.

Jacob Diaz, Melita Jensen, Taylor Woodman and Juan Flores were hired as correctional officers.