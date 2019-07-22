JANESVILLE

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its Police Explorer Post, according to a news release.

The Explorer Post is a career orientation and experience program for young people interested in a career in law enforcement or criminal justice. The program offers classroom and hands-on experiences on how the sheriff’s office works.

Young adults ages 14 to 20 are eligible to apply. There is an annual $33 fee if accepted into the program.

Applications are due Sept. 2 and can be dropped off or mailed to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville.

Contact Deputy Zach Anacker at 608-757-8000 or zachary.anacker@co.rock.wi.us for information on how to get an application.