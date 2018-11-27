JANESVILLE
A Rock County sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a dog that charged at him around 7:40 p.m. Monday at a Janesville residence, authorities said.
The deputy was trying to serve civil papers to the resident at 1121 Johnson St. when a German shepherd charged at the deputy, who drew his weapon and shot the dog in the leg, according to a sheriff's office news release.
The dog retreated to the backyard and was later taken for emergency veterinary treatment. The deputy was not harmed, according to the release.
Capt. Jay Wood of the sheriff's office said one shot was fired.
It appears the deputy, Dan Peters, followed proper procedures, but that question remains under review, Wood said.
The dog was chained, but it was in a dark area, and Peters did not know that, Wood said.
"He just saw the dog come at him, and he reacted," Wood said.
Wood said deputies often encounter aggressive dogs, but usually the deputy is able to retreat to a squad car and/or the owner gets the animal under control.
Officers are trained to shoot to stop the threat, but not necessarily to kill, Wood said.
It's OK to shoot a dog if it's charging in an aggressive manner and there's no other way for the deputy to protect himself, Wood said.
No one was cited or arrested in the incident, and the civil papers were served on a resident of that address, he said.
The papers were a notice of a court hearing and an order to show cause in a civil proceeding, Wood said.
This story will be updated.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse