JANESVILLE

Volunteer drivers are urgently needed to deliver meals to homebound seniors through the Rock County Nutrition Program.

Drivers are in particularly short supply in Janesville and Milton.

Volunteers may drive just one or two days per week or serve as substitute drivers. Interested volunteers will ride along with an experienced driver and also will receive training and driving directions. Mileage is reimbursed at the current IRS rate.

To volunteer, call the Rock County Nutrition Program, which is run by the Rock County Council on Aging, at 608-757-5474.

For more information about the program, call the number listed above or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/aging-nutrition-meals.