JANESVILLE -- In a press release Wednesday night, Rock County announced that County Chair Richard Bostwick is looking for applicants for Karla Hermann’s seat on the county board.
The press release, issued just before 6:30 p.m., didn’t specify why the seat had become vacant. Bostwick and Hermann could not be reached Wednesday night by phone numbers listed on the county’s website. Hermann was elected to her term last April. She ran unopposed. The person appointed, if he or she fulfills the remainder of the term, will serve until the April 2024 election.
Hermann’s former seat is in District 22, which represents the city of Janesville’s wards 32, 33 and 36 on the city’s east side, as well as the town of Harmony’s wards 1 and 2.
Bostwick will appoint an applicant, but the person has to be approved by the county board. The appointee has to live within District 22. People may submit interest at www.co.rock.wi.us/residents/join-a-committee. People may also click the “Residents” link at the top of the county’s website at co.rock.wi.us and follow the link.
The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.
