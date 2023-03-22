Rock County Courthouse
JANESVILLE -- In a press release Wednesday night, Rock County announced that County Chair Richard Bostwick is looking for applicants for Karla Hermann’s seat on the county board.

The press release, issued just before 6:30 p.m., didn’t specify why the seat had become vacant. Bostwick and Hermann could not be reached Wednesday night by phone numbers listed on the county’s website. Hermann was elected to her term last April. She ran unopposed. The person appointed, if he or she fulfills the remainder of the term, will serve until the April 2024 election.

