JANESVILLE –Rock County residents on Thursday denounced a draft resolution designating June 25 to July 2 as Stand Against Illegal Immigration Week.
Brittany Keyes, of Beloit, told county board members she was there to speak out against racism and to stand by fellow residents of color. She said she took the Stand Against Racism pledge as a part of the recent YWCA event denouncing racism.
“Living up to the pledge is hard work and sometimes it is uncomfortable. At times, I would like to push the pause button and that is one of the things that I have learned. It is my white privilege that allows me that option,” Keyes said.
The county board’s Staff Cmmittee voted the resolution down on Monday, precluding it from coming before the full board Thursday night for a vote.
County board member Mike Zoril, of Beloit, drafted the resolution, and immediately faced both heat and support from the public. Supporters said he was standing up for them while others weren’t. Others in the county, meanwhile, alleged that his motivations were racist.
Tony Capozziello, a high school teacher in Beloit and founder of Good Trouble Beloit, said the organization has about 80 members “mostly young people who understand immigration, who understand the planet and who understand violence,” and he was there to speak for them.
Capozziello said he can’t support “the notion that we are going to pass a resolution that picks on, and hates, a certain group of people because we have not understood the backdrop of why the country is in the situation it is in.”
“Everybody’s looking for a scapegoat,” Capozziello continued. “But, it’s not the kids and the families of those kids that I have the privilege to serve every single day. I know for a fact that those kids have been with me in public and have been highly scrutinized for no reason other than the fact that they are Black or Mexican, period. They’ve done nothing wrong, but they get the look; they get the stare. I don’t get it. As a guy who is with them all the time, I’m embarrassed to be white.”
There was also support for Zoril and the resolution. Charles Villalobo, of Beloit, railed against racism, saying he works with documented and non-documented immigrants. Yet he also criticized those opposed to the resolution, citing “Me and White Supremacy” as “ the most bigoted, white-hating book ever written.”
“We need to stop illegal immigration at the border and that’s because they’re dying at the border,” Villalobo said.
Villalobo noted that he’s first-generation Mexican-American.
“Yeah, I’ve gotten some glares. I’ve lived here 20 years. You get some looks but you know, everybody deals with that, even if you’re white. I have never experience racism that these people are talking about. You want to write a book? Fine, but don’t make it a part of policy in our system. We don’t need it.”
Zoril said he was surprised by the Staff Committee’s decision, saying it was disheartening to “witness the staff committee disregard the concerns of hardworking American citizens in favor of illegal aliens.”
Zoril declined to elaborate on potential local issues with illegal immigration.
He did say, however, no changes to the resolution’s language could have appeased the committee because “they already made their stance clear.” But said he is open to feedback from the community and open to drafting a new resolution that won’t “only declare our unwavering opposition to illegal immigration but also propose concrete actions to combat this issue.”
“One such measure could involve helping local businesses implement a robust e-verify system,” Zoril said.
Zoril submitted the resolution April 13, the same night as criticizing a resolution that designated April 20-27 “Stand Against Racism Week.” He criticized the “Stand Against Racism Week” resolution, claiming that it opened up the potential of “causing new forms of discrimination while attempting to address existing ones.”
He also criticized YWCA Rock County, an organization that hosted Stand Against Racism Week events in Janesville and Beloit that inspired the resolution of the same name. One point of contention was that the YWCA promotes Critical Race Theory, which he said “perpetuates racism.”
Zoril has contended that actions like the diversity, equity and inclusion training actually do more harm than good, even promoting racism against white individuals.
The action by the committee came three days before the expiration of the enactment of Title 42, a controversial COVID-19 era U.S.-Mexico border rule enacted during the Donald Trump administration.
Title 42 was a public health emergency law that gave border agents authority to quickly turn away Mexican migrants seeking asylum at the border with the intent of curtailing the spread of COVID-19.
There has been an uncertainty about what will happen after the restrictions are lifted. Tens of thousands of people are waiting just south of the border to seek asylum, according to media reports.