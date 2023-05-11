Rock County Courthouse
Buy Now

The Rock County Courthouse

 Anthony Wahl/Adams Publishing Group

JANESVILLE –Rock County residents on Thursday denounced a draft resolution designating June 25 to July 2 as Stand Against Illegal Immigration Week.

Brittany Keyes, of Beloit, told county board members she was there to speak out against racism and to stand by fellow residents of color. She said she took the Stand Against Racism pledge as a part of the recent YWCA event denouncing racism.

The Associated Press contributed to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you