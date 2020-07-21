Rock County recorded its 25th COVID-19 death Tuesday after more than two weeks with no fatalities.
The state Department of Health Services database showed the death occurred July 15 but was not counted as an official death by the Rock County Public Health Department until Tuesday.
The 24th death occurred June 28.
The new death total ranks Rock County as the seventh-highest Wisconsin county in COVID-19 deaths, trailing Dane County by eight.
There are 345 active, confirmed cases of coronavirus in Rock County, accounting for 29% of the 1,200 total confirmed cases the county has seen since the pandemic hit locally in March.
Some 831 people have recovered from the virus, according to health department data.
The state recorded its largest daily increase in coronavirus cases Tuesday with 1,117 new cases for a seven-day average of 890, according to the state Department of Health Services.
State officials said Tuesday the state is trending in the wrong direction and that social gatherings at parties and bars continue to drive the increases.
Local coronavirus data has trended negatively since the beginning of July, when officials started seeing an uptick in positive cases.
Twenty-nine new cases were recorded Tuesday, and 18% of test results received Tuesday were positive. In its reopening plan, the county is aiming for an average of 5% positive results over a 14-day period.
The county did not receive results Monday, which epidemiologist Nick Zupan said might be because of a lag after the weekend.
As of Sunday, hospitalizations from COVID-19 remain in the double digits with 10 people hospitalized, according to the most recent data available.
Hospitalizations hovered around five per day for about two weeks until the county saw a steady increase at the beginning of the month, according to the data.
Rock County Public Health Department projections show the county could match its highest recorded day of hospitalizations at 27 by Aug. 8.
The projections are based on recent data and do not reflect future changes in health orders or policies, according to the health department.
Hospitalizations are expected to continue increasing in coming weeks. They could stay as low as nine or reach as high as 47, according to the projections.
Case projections show the county is expected to have 284 more confirmed cases by Aug. 8.
A high-end projection for Aug. 8 shows there could be 1,829 confirmed cases, an increase of 629 from Tuesday. As of Tuesday, the county has nearly hit the low-end projection for Aug. 8 of 1,202 cases.
COVID-19 data by municipality shows cases are still increasing more quickly in Janesville than in Beloit, a reversal from the early weeks of the pandemic when most cases were from Beloit.
Janesville saw 72 new confirmed cases of the virus from July 13-20. Beloit reported 40 new cases in that time, and the rest of Rock County had 33 new cases, according to health department data.