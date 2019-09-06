JANESVILLE

The Rock County Progressives will offer a program on Wisconsin's role in national politics from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, in The Community Room, 1711 Lodge Drive.

Journalist and pundit Ruth Conniff, now editor in chief of the Wisconsin Examiner, will present “Wisconsin as the Center of the Political Universe” and discuss the Democratic National Committee's upcoming convention in Milwaukee and the Badger State’s role as a swing state in the 2020 election.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, email rockcountyprogressives@gmail.com or visit rockcountyprogressives.org.