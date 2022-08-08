JANESVILLE
The Rock County Board will not look at and discuss seven advisory referendums on marijuana legalization, gun control and abortion rights Thursday.
Members of the Rock County Board’s Staff Committee opted not to discuss or make a motion to approve the proposed referendums Monday.
The only discussion on the advisory referendums came from the audience Monday night, in excess of 50 people that filled a conference room in the courthouse and spilled out into an adjacent hallway.
Comments ranged from stances of life begins at conception to the county board “has no authority to put the referendums on the ballot” to legalized abortions give bodily autonomy and deal with women’s healthcare with their own personal doctors. Public comments also turned into a debate whether or not firearm restrictions take away an individual’s gun rights.
The lack of discussion or motion on the committee's part was after three committee members – Debi Towns of Edgerton, Lou Peer of the Beloit area and Russ Podzilni of Janesville – declined to comment for a Gazette story printed last Friday. All said they had not yet looked at the meeting documents. Mary Beaver of Evansville; Kevin Leavy of the Beloit area; and Rich Bostwick and Tom Brien of Janesville did not respond to messages left by the Gazette.
A fourth committee member, Bill Wilson of Milton, responded by email the day the story was published, stating that he had mixed feelings about issues addressed in the advisory referendum proposals.
“I think that it’s premature to be looking at where any of the committee members stand on the individual issues at this point,” Wilson wrote. “The resolutions are not an endorsement of any of the issues. The question is whether the issues should be sent to the public for consideration in advisory referenda.
“As I see it, the reason that they’re in the staff committee is because county staff resources will be used to carry through on the referenda processes.”
The advisory referendums proposed, seven in total, were on abortion, gun control and legalizing and taxing marijuana. The proposals were brought forward by District 16 Supervisor Yuri Rashkin.
“All of these were brought to me. None of these were things I said, ‘I needed to bring something forward on women’s autonomy,’” gun control or legalizing pot, Rashkin said.
The advisory referendum proposals came after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which protected women seeking or receiving abortions. They also came after shootings left 21 people dead at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and 7 others in another shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, at a Fourth of July parade.