JANESVILLE
The Rock County Public Health Department is working on a COVID-19 vaccine registration tool for those not included in eligible vaccine groups, Rock County Vaccine Coordinator Alison Chouinard said Thursday.
Chouinard said plans are in place to make online registration available soon.
“We have plans in place to reach future groups as state guidance changes,” Chouinard said.
Health department officials answered questions Thursday during its first weekly COVID-19 update news conference. The news conferences will be streamed live on the health department’s Facebook page.
Because of the size of the vaccination groups now eligible, the state advisory committee tasked with naming eligible groups has paused meetings until rollout to adults 65 and older progresses, DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said earlier this week on a call with reporters.
Van Dijk said it could be late spring or early summer before the vaccine supply is large enough to meet demand.
“The story is slow and steady progress right now,” Van Dijk said. “We are seeing a very low supply right now.”
Those eligible as of March 1 include teachers and child care staff, non-frontline health care workers, those in Medicaid long-term care programs, some public-facing essential workers and residents in congregate living settings.
Vaccine rollout has been continuously slowed by limited availability of doses.
As of Thursday morning, 6,652 Rock County residents ages 65 and older had been vaccinated with at least one of two necessary doses, according to data from the health department.
There are about 28,000 people ages 65 and older in the county. At the current rate, it could take several more weeks to vaccinate the Rock County 65-and-older population, said Nick Zupan, epidemiologist.
About 24% of the 65 and older population in Rock County have received at least one dose of vaccine. Eligibility for this group has been open for fewer than two weeks. It is unclear how many of those individuals were vaccinated through a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies to vaccinate nursing home residents, which has been going on for several weeks.
Rock County’s vaccination rate is on par with statewide data, which shows 24% of all Wisconsinites age 65 and older have received at least one dose.
Those 65 and older who have registered to get vaccinated through the county’s online registration form have been added to a centralized list and should be contacted by a vaccine provider eventually, Chouinard said.
Rock County providers have access to the centralized list and can reach out to individuals to make appointments as supply allows. Some people have been contacted already, Chouinard said.
Some individuals on the list received vaccinations last week at a vaccination clinic hosted by Blackhawk Technical College and run by the state’s National Guard. The clinic serviced 900 people.
In terms of overall vaccinations, 16,007 first-dose vaccinations have occurred in Rock County including 4,203 second-dose vaccinations, health department data shows. Statewide, 659,025 doses have been administered as of Feb. 2.
The health department will hold media updates every Thursday going forward. The broadcasts are streamed live on the health department’s Facebook page.
Gazette reporter Ashley McCallum contributed to this story.