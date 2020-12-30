JANESVILLE
Rock County snowmobile trails are now open, the Rock County Department of Public Works announced.
Groomers will be out on the trails, and drivers should remain alert because groomers have the right of way. Drivers should expect early season riding conditions until groomers have visited all trails, according to a news release.
The Whitewater spur and the trail section from Snuffy’s Still to the city of Milton are closed.
Snowmobiles must be registered with the state Department of Natural Resources. Drivers also are required to receive landowner permission to drive on private property, according to the release.
All-terrain vehicle operators are prohibited on snowmobile trails.
To check trail conditions, call 608-757-5458 or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/parks-snowmobile-trails or travelwisconsin.com or facebook.com/RockCountySnowmobileAlliance.