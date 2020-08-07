Rock County officials foresee smooth sailing in Tuesday’s primary election, and they expect they’ll have enough poll workers, unlike other counties.
Officials expect the usual low turnout, compounded this year by the coronavirus pandemic.
Most Rock County residents voting Tuesday have already cast their ballots through the absentee process, part of an enormous increase in absentee voting statewide.
Four years ago, 23,613 voted in Rock County in the August primary. As of Thursday, clerks in Rock County municipalities had issued 20,747 absentee ballots, according to data posted on the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.
In Janesville alone, 9,553 absentee ballots had been issued as of Tuesday, Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek said. Only 1,547 Janesville residents voted absentee in the 2016 August primary.
Godek expects about 11,000 residents will vote in Tuesday’s election.
Rock County does not have the problem experienced in other places across the state, where National Guard troops are expected to bolster poll workers ranks, said county Clerk Lisa Tollefson.
Fewer polling places
Janesville, Beloit and the town of Beloit are dealing with the poll worker shortage by reducing the number of polling places, as they did in April.
Janesville will use the same four polling places as in April: the former Sears store at the Janesville Mall, 2500 Milton Ave.; Rock County Job Center, 1900 Center Ave.; Hedberg Public Library; and City Hall.
Janesville usually has 10 polling places. The city of Beloit is using two polling places instead of the usual nine.
The town of Beloit, which usually has three polling places, will have only one, at Fire Station 2, Tollefson said.
Fewer polls will reduce the need for poll workers, and the Janesville locations have plenty of room to allow people to stay safely distanced, Godek said.
Masks, plastic shields, sanitizing and distancing seem to have worked well in April. The county health department found no coronavirus cases that could be traced to voting, Tollefson said.
“I think the precautions we took in April paid dividends,” Godek said.
The numbers of voters Tuesday are likely to be lower than in April, when 37,249 people cast ballots in the county—26,575 of those absentee, Tollefson said.
No mask mandate
Masks are not required for voting Tuesday because the state Elections Commission has ruled that only the Legislature can change the rules for how people vote, Tollefson said. Officials highly encourage masks, however.
Masks will be available at the polls for those who don’t bring their own, Godek said, but masks are not required.
Poll workers are required to check photo IDs to see if the voter looks like the person on the card, but the state Elections Commission says most voters will not have to remove their masks because the rule that people “reasonably resemble” the photo on their ID can be met while with face coverings in most cases.
“There may be rare instances where a poll worker may request the brief removal or rearrangement of the face covering during this process, but these instances would be the exception,” according to commission guidance.
Godek said poll workers will try to get maskless voters out of the building as quickly as possible, but he thinks most voters will mask up.
Curbside voting will be offered, as it is in all elections for those with medical impediments, although it has taken on added importance because of the pandemic.
Godek asked that anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms take the curbside option. Signs posted at the polling places will instruct voters to call a phone number to request the service.
Curbside voting will be the only option in the towns of Magnolia and Spring Valley, Tollefson said.
One change from April procedures in Janesville is the signing of the poll book. Signing was not required in April because of the danger of spreading the virus, but science has since determined that the danger of transmission from surfaces is very low, so voters will be required to sign the book this time, Godek said.
Absentee voters still holding their ballots might not be able to mail them to their clerks by the required 8 p.m. Tuesday deadline, but they can drop them off at their clerks’ offices or at the polls Tuesday.
In-person absentee voting is also allowed through 5 p.m. today. Janesville residents are in-person absentee voting at the Janesville Senior Center, 69 S. Water St.
Meanwhile, officials are looking ahead to November, when the number of voters will be much greater.
“We will be looking at all of our options,” Tollefson said.