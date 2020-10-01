JANESVILLE
President Donald Trump will visit Janesville on Saturday, but some Rock County officials asked him not to.
The Trump campaign Thursday canceled a Saturday stop in La Crosse after the mayor and Gov. Tony Evers asked the president not to hold a rally there because of a surge in coronavirus cases.
A news release from Rock County government made the same argument.
“Rock County is experiencing an unprecedented pandemic that threatens the health of our residents,” Rock County Board Chairwoman Kara Purviance said in the release. “It is irresponsible of the president to hold a rally that will put Rock County citizens in danger of contracting and spreading the virus.”
Purviance continued: "If the rally proceeds despite our recommendations to cancel, I urge all of our residents who attend to diligently follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.”
The Trump campaign responded by email: “Americans are enthusiastic for President Trump’s re-election, and they want to and have a right to gather under the First Amendment to hear from the president of the United States. For the president’s outdoor events in Wisconsin, like his other campaign events, everyone attending will receive a temperature check, be provided a mask they are encouraged to wear and have access to plenty of hand sanitizer.”
Rock County has more than 600 known active cases, the highest number since the pandemic began, according to the county release.
Rock County has a population of about 163,000.
In the county release, County Administrator Josh Smith is quoted as saying county and local health workers and first responders have worked for months to limit the virus' spread so businesses and schools could remain open.
“We need to avoid any circumstances that could put our reopening in jeopardy,” Smith said.
Janesville Deputy Police Chief Terry Sheridan said local law enforcement planned to meet with the Secret Service later Thursday.
The Trump campaign website says doors will open at 12:30 p.m. Saturday for the 3:30 p.m. event at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, 11390 W. Enterprise Drive, Janesville.
Tickets can be reserved online. Up to two tickets can be requested at a time and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Sue Conley, city council president and Democratic candidate for the 44th state Assembly seat, said she does not think it is a good idea for Trump to visit Janesville given the pandemic.
“Pence was here, and there were hardly no masks," Conley said. "I don’t think it is safe the way he (Trump) gathers people together.”
Masks and hand sanitizer were offered at the Pence event Sept. 14, and everyone's temperature was checked, but few wore the masks.
Conley said it is better to host the event outdoors than indoors. Trump’s campaign website did not specify whether the event will be inside or outside.
Large campaign events put a strain on city finances and resources, which Conley said she is concerned about as well.
“It is about money and the safety of the residents of Janesville,” Conley said.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat on Thursday called for Trump to reconsider his planned Saturday rally, which was originally to be held in La Crosse, hours before the campaign moved the event to Janesville. His concerns focused around the pandemic.
"I am concerned. Any time you're going to have that large of an event, and based on what I've witnessed with other rallies by the president, the expectation is going to be no social distancing and very few people wearing masks," Kabat told the La Crosse Tribune.
When asked if Conley would consider issuing a similar statement for Janesville, she said her concerns were her own and that she was not speaking for the city council as a whole.
A council president holds different authority than a mayor, Conley said.
Maggie Darr, assistant to the city manager, said she does not believe the city manager's office will make a statement similar to the one La Crosse's mayor made.
Janesville officials want to focus on providing a safe experience, Darr said.
Trump will land in Janesville as the pandemic worsens in Rock County and the state.
The Rock County Public Health Department on Thursday reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in the county. It was the county’s fourth-largest daily increase of cases, tied with Sept. 10.
The county’s latest death was reported Thursday but occurred Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health Services.
The number of hospitalizations continued to climb Thursday for a total of 20. COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen since late August and are approaching the May peak of 27 hospitalizations.
The positivity rate for cases reported Thursday was 23%. The county aims for 5% positivity over a 14-day average.
The county data shows 2,670 total cases and 33 deaths.
A group called Standing up for Racial Justice plans to march from Beloit to Janesville on Saturday. The group planned to use Highway 51 for the march. The highway travels past the airport where Trump is scheduled to appear.
Organizers Yusuf Adama and Megan Miller said Thursday afternoon that they were considering changing the route to stay away from the airport.
“I think it would be an intelligent thing to steer clear. I think it would be an incendiary act to plow through there,” Miller said.
Miller said the point of the march is to draw attention to issues of criminal justice and policing.
“Hopefully, we can have an incident-free, peaceful march where we can create some solidarity around an issue, and they can have their rally, and everybody goes home peacefully at the end of the day,” Miller said.
Miller said she was concerned about the president’s words in Tuesday’s debate with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, in which Trump declined an offer to denounce white supremacist groups.
Asked what he would say if he could speak to Trump, Adama said: “I can’t think of anything that would change his mind or sway his opinions, so I would like very much to, as genuinely as possible, ask him what he plans to do protect us. And however he decides to interpret that, and however it makes him mumble incoherently, I guess it will be answer enough.”
Trump last visited Janesville when he was running for president in March 2016.
Vice President Mike Pence spoke in Janesville on Sept. 14 and in nearby Darien on Aug. 19.
This story will be updated.