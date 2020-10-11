JANESVILLE
If the Rock County Board fancies a new budget proposal, the county soon could add a brand-new job to the payroll: a full-time county spokesperson.
In a 2021 budget proposal released Thursday, Rock County Administrator Josh Smith proposed using a new revenue stream to hire a communications manager to “facilitate” and support county departments by communicating with the news media and public.
In the past, county department heads or staffers have handled communications duties. Smith said the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that the county at times “lacks the necessary infrastructure” to effectively share “goals, services and decisions that will affect the public.”
If the proposal remains in the county’s estimated $212 million budget, it would be the first time the county has employed a county spokesperson.
Earlier this year, the Rock County Public Health Department hired a spokeswoman who now handles media and public inquiries into the county’s response to COVID-19, among other roles.
That hire required county board approval, and a federal grant pays the spokeswoman's salary. But the grant only pays for the position through this year and the first six months of 2021, Smith said.
Smith thinks the pandemic has proved that the county could inform the public on everything from road closures to emergency situations more effectively and quickly with a dedicated spokesperson.
Since March and April, Smith said there have been times when department leaders and staff simply couldn’t keep up with pace of inquiries, both phone calls and emails.
He said the health department “redeployed" staff at times, but “there were calls that would just go unanswered for periods of time, not only from the public but the media. There was just nobody to answer them. We felt like we just couldn’t be as responsive as we’d like to have been.”
Under the budget proposal, the county would spend up to $130,000 of new public utility shared revenue to employ a full-time communications manager and pay for the health department to retain its spokeswoman through at least the end of 2021.
The spending would include starting pay of $61,000 for the communications manager, Smith said.
The cost would be covered by an estimated $1 million in shared utility revenue from Alliant Energy’s town of Beloit power plant expansion. This the first time the county has seen that revenue stream since Alliant completed its expansion.
County officials have discussed hiring a spokesperson before, but Smith said the idea has gotten buried beneath competing priorities in the budget.
Smith said he doesn’t have a fleshed-out list of job duties, but a communications manager working out of his office would handle news releases and communicating with the public and reporters, as well as updates to county information, “crisis communications” and other visual platforms, such as pamphlets and fliers.
Other government entities in Janesville, including the city and school district, employ spokespeople who manage media inquiries and other public communications.
One role those staffers have increasingly taken on is raising awareness of government information released via social media. Smith said the county has “missed opportunities” when it comes to using social media to release news and make announcements during crises, such as health emergencies and natural disasters.
Smith said the Rock County Sheriff’s Office would have the option to retain its own public information officers, although he said the county spokesperson could assist the sheriff’s office.
Rather than act as a gatekeeper of information, Smith said he would want a spokesperson to coordinate with department heads to “facilitate” public inquiries. Smith believes that media outlets and others seeking information would continue to have direct contact with county officials.
“There’s value to people talking directly to experts,” he said. “We don’t want to get in the way of that."