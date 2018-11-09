TOWN OF FULTON
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has released the name of the man killed by a semitrailer truck early Wednesday morning.
Rafat A. Abdelhadi, 59, of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, suffered substantial injuries in the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.
The accident occurred about 3:48 a.m. Wednesday on northbound Interstate 90/39 near Newville Road. Abdelhadi was standing outside his car, which had a flat tire, when a passing semi struck him.
Abdelhadi’s death remains under investigation.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse