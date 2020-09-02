BELOIT
Rock County law enforcement agencies say they aren’t aware of militia groups that are active in the area in the wake of violent clashes between Black Lives Matter protesters and armed citizens in Kenosha and Portland, Oregon.
Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said in talking to longtime command staff, he hadn’t heard of armed groups organizing in Rock County aside from individual citizens who might choose to open carry firearms during protests on an individual basis.
“A couple of years ago a citizen reached out to us regarding a militia and that never really materialized,” Knudson said. “We are fortunate that we haven’t seen anything like what’s happened in Kenosha and elsewhere.”
Militia groups have come under more scrutiny in the wake of a shooting at a protest in Kenosha after Jacob Blake was shot by police. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, is charged in the deaths of two Kenosha protesters and is a self-proclaimed militia member.
On Aug. 29 in Portland, a clash between protesters and supporters of President Donald Trump also turned deadly when a man was shot and killed. The man appeared to be wearing a hat bearing a logo of a far-right group called Patriot Prayer. He was identified as Aaron Danielson, of Portland, by the group’s founder on Saturday.
Beloit police are not aware of any armed militia groups in the Beloit area, according to Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard, a statement that was echoed by Town of Beloit Police Chief Ron Northrop.
“We have not had any issues pertaining to what has occurred in larger cities,” Northrop said. “Our citizens have been very supportive of our officers.”
Janesville Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan also said the department was unaware of any armed militia activity in the Janesville or Beloit area.