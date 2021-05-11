JANESVILLE
The sacrifices of the men and women who swear oaths to protect Rock County were recognized Tuesday during a ceremony in Janesville that honored all county law enforcement, marking the first time the event had been held since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ceremony was held at the Roth Pavilion in Janesville's Lower Courthouse Park during National Police Week. The event paid special tribute to law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. The event featured the Rock County combined honor guard and musical selections by Kellie Pearson and Elaine McDonald.
The keynote speaker was Tim Perry of CrossRoads Counseling. Perry is a counselor who specializes in trauma, adolescent issues, and marriage and family therapy. He oversees clinical supervision for mental health treatment and has been a vital counseling resource for first responders in southern Wisconsin.
"Trauma is not a weakness or moral issue," Perry said. "It's a psychological response. ... Suffering happens alone; healing happens together."
Multiple local officers who died in the line of duty were honored Tuesday, including Milton Police Department Lt. John Conger.
Conger, 43, died by suicide in October of 2013 in Janesville. Conger had been a member of the Milton Police Department since May 1, 1992, and was an administrative lieutenant for the department since 2009. He also served as the department's public information officer.
Beloit police officers Fredrick Samp and Peter Larsen were also among the honorees.
Samp, who served as a Beloit Merchant Police officer, was shot and killed in 1935 at the age of 42 while attempting to apprehend two men wanted in connection with an attempted armed vehicle theft in the 300 block of Broad Street.
Larsen, 51, was shot while responding to a kidnapping complaint Jan. 4, 1985. After arriving on the scene, the suspect, who was the victim's estranged boyfriend, shot Larsen and the kidnapping victim twice in the head. The kidnapping victim died the following month. Larsen survived but was left a quadriplegic and in a comatose state until his death in November 1998.
“We commend the men and women of the law enforcement community for their selfless dedication to the protection of the communities they serve," said Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles. "May God bless them and their families.”
Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said Tuesday's event was "one of our most solemn and sacred events where we will honor the memory of law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting and serving our community."
"These noble souls and their families have endured so much pain and hardship for all of us, and I appreciate everyone putting their busy lives on hold for a few moments to ensure that their sacrifices will always be remembered," Knudson said.
According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 264 police officers in the U.S. were killed in the line of duty in 2020, which represents a 96% increase compared to 2019.