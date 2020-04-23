Rock County and the city of Janesville are paying some employees who can't do their work from home to stay home but remain on call.
County and city officials say they believe that's the best way to keep such employees safe from COVID-19 and still provide essential services such as water, wastewater processing, public health, garbage pickup and road repair.
Rock County Administrator Josh Smith said he understands such a setup might seem unfair to taxpayers who have been laid off or furloughed during the pandemic, but he said it is necessary to keep government services operating.
He said the county didn’t want to have to cut jobs held by residents.
“The main difference (between public- and private-sector employees) is that there is an expectation that essential services the county provides continue to be provided," Smith said. "One of the main reasons for this system was to continue having essential staff available for recall if needed.”
County and city officials said they can't cut back their services the way private businesses can during a virus outbreak.
City rotates workers
Each week, half of the Janesville Public Works Department's 81 field workers go to work as usual, said Paul Woodard, public works director.
The other half are paid to stay home and be on call. They are not allowed to leave their homes during work hours, Woodard said.
Some city employees do online training or other tasks at home when possible, but many public works employees do hands-on work that can't be done at home, Woodard said.
He said city officials want to prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 that have crippled businesses across the country.
He cited the Birds Eye food processing plant in Darien as an example. Birds Eye suspended operations until Monday, April 27, after about 20 employees tested positive for COVID-19.
"Also, when a food processing plant has an outbreak, they can send their workers home and close the plant," Woodard said in a follow-up email to The Gazette. "If we had an outbreak, say, at the wastewater plant, we can't shut it down. We have to keep it operational 24/7."
When asked why the city chose to pay employees who are on call, Woodard said officials thought it was the "most fair to the employees."
City workers have to stay home while on call, which keeps them from mingling in the community and potentially getting the disease, Woodard said. The alternating work weeks minimize exposure and keep workers in reserve so the city can continue to provide services.
"I think we are doing the right thing," he said. "We are planning for the worst-case scenario and keeping people safe."
The public works department has about 140 employees. Of those, 81 are on the alternating schedule that started March 23, Woodard said.
Some wastewater workers have been called in from home to perform tasks with little contact from other crew members, he said.
Other public works employees are working from home or alternating between home and City Hall, Woodard said.
Public works is the only city department using the alternating schedule, Woodard said.
He said the city is taking other measures to keep field workers safe, including sending only one person in a maintenance truck at a time, maintaining separation on a work site, doing more cleaning and giving workers protective equipment.
County avoiding layoffs
Rock County's work policy was designed to avoid laying off employees who must work on-site, such as those at the county highway shop, Smith said.
Similar to Janesville employees, the county workers are split into two groups. The first group works a full 40-hour week, while the second group stays home on call, Smith said.
The groups swap the next week. Both groups collect their regular paychecks.
Under the plan, workers can use up to 80 hours of special on-call paid time off. When those hours are gone, they must use vacation time to stay home.
“We didn't want them at work and possibly passing the virus to each other," Smith said. "They were rotating that way for a couple of weeks to use that leave bucket and not spread the virus among each other in the shop.”
He said employees might begin returning to work next week, so 40 hours will remain “in the bank” in case COVID-19 cases ramp up again in the future.
Smith said the schedule allows the county to keep employees safe while avoiding a spike in unemployment claims and the complications of trying to get laid-off employees back to work.
“They’ve had work to do, so it’s a difficult decision to keep them home,” Smith said of the highway shop employees. “They have a lot of work to do. Whether it’s patching potholes or construction jobs, there’s no shortage of work to do.”