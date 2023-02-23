JANESVILLE – The Rock County Jail is adding body scanners try to stop drugs and weapons from being smuggled into the building.
The Rock County Board approved the purchase Thursday night of a Tek84 body scanner system at a cost of $159,000, an amount included in the county's 2023 budget.
The system will allow X-rays to be taken of people coming into the jail. It will be able to detect metallic and non-metallic objects under clothing, including drugs and weapons, with a 3.8-second scan from below the feet to above the head.
County officials including Sheriff Curt Fell have sounded the alarm on the relative ease in which outside persons are able to smuggle drugs into the jail, according to the resolution passed by the county board Thursday night.
The jail had six fentanyl-related overdoses in 2022, according to the resolution. It noted that correctional officers are banned from performing body cavity searches; Fell and others believe a scanning system will help alleviate the situation.
“This is a solution,” Fell said.
According to an executive summary released ahead of Thursday's board meeting, sheriff’s office officials say some people in their custody do smuggle drugs and weapons into the jail hidden in their body cavities.
The new body scan system “picks up abnormalities and if it does pick up abnormalities, we’d have to send them to the hospital or send them aside to see what they are trying to sneak in,” Fell said.
The purchase comes almost a month after a death at the jail in which the cause has yet to be determined. Nicole Lemke, 29, was found unresponsive in her jail cell about 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 2, according to a statement from the at the time from the sheriff’s office.
The statement indicated Lemke was found while staff were conducting routine hourly security checks in the housing units. In response to an inquiry from The Gazette, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday that the cause of death remains under investigation and there is no timetable in which the cause will be made public.
