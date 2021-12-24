Things seem to be holding steady at the Rock County Jail, as the vaccination of its residents has kept COVID-19 cases relatively low throughout 2021.
After a year riddled with inmate concerns over coronavirus-related restrictions and fluctuating cases of infection in the jail, vaccination rates rose and only one positive case was reported this week.
At the end of 2020, the jail had 26 active COVID-19 cases within the inmate population. In the months that followed, the number of cases hovered in the single digits until late August, when 19 cases of the novel virus were reported among the jail population.
The second outbreak came one month after concerns inmates had over an easing of COVID-19 procedures and four months after an April vaccination campaign was initiated by Janesville-based HealthNet of Rock County.
In an attempt to allay the concerns about relaxed protocols, Jail Captain Kimberly Litsheim noted the quarantine time was shortened from 14 to 10 days, as recommended by county health officials.
Litsheim also contended the jail’s testing protocols, which extensively test and monitor those entering their facility, remained unchanged.
Any time someone entering the jail tests positive for COVID-19, they are placed in negative pressure cells. The air-handling system in those cells expel air from the infected individuals to outside the facility.
Should someone come into contact with an infected person from the outside, they are also sent to one of the two specialized cells for additional quarantine. Then, before any inmate is released, they will be tested three times.
In addition to effective testing, Litsheim attributed the low COVID-19 cases to a concerted effort with HealthNet of Rock County administering vaccinations.
Since April, HealthNet has vaccinated 184 residents of the jail population, in addition to 28 members of the jail’s staff, she said. When the free service started, interested parties would contact the jail medical team and receive a single-dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
HealthNet CEO Ian Hedges said the demand for the shots ebbs and flows, as the initial round of vaccinations reached 85 inmates, but leveled off during visits every two to four weeks. A renewed interest in vaccinations among inmates rose in December, with a fresh spike of COVID-19 cases countywide. Many inmates have requested vaccine booster shots.
The vaccination rate of jail staff has not been disclosed. Chief Deputy Craig Strouse, of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, told the Gazette the “vast majority” of his staff is vaccinated, but did not give specifics, citing HIPAA restrictions on disclosure of medical information as well as a decision to not record the number of inoculated people working at the jail and sheriff’s office.
“We encourage staff to vaccinate, we believe in getting vaccinated, but we don’t mandate, nor have I pulled staff and collected data in reference to how many of them are vaccinated,” Strouse said.
“Our biggest concern is having enough staff to complete our mission,” he added. “As soon as people start getting sick, they get quarantined and it becomes difficult.”
Even with the threat of the omicron variant spreading within its the jail, Litsheim said she doesn’t foresee changing procedures at the facility.
“We’re going to handle things the same way because it’s transferred the same way,” she said, adding that the jail’s protocols have been successful for the past year.