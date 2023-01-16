Led by Rock County Sheriff’s Office treatment coordinator Verenice Sandoval, back, a circle of Rock County Jail inmates attend one of their recent twice-weekly ‘emotional literacy’ group therapy sessions based on the national program Houses of Healing. Offered to both male and female inmates, the voluntary program began 10 months ago and has served 70 people at the jail.
Robert Polglaze wipes a tear away as he shares his story and the circumstances that brought him to the Rock County Jail. Polglaze takes part in a twice-weekly ‘emotional literacy’ group therapy sessions based on the national program Houses of Healing. The program began 10 months ago at the jail and has served 70 people.
Rock County Jail inmate Robert Polglaze takes part in a twice-weekly 'emotional literacy' group therapy session based on the national program Houses of Healing. The program began 10 months ago at the jail and has served 70 people.
Led by Rock County Sheriff’s Office treatment coordinator Verenice Sandoval, a circle of Rock County Jail inmates attend one of their recent twice-weekly 'emotional literacy' group therapy sessions based on the national program Houses of Healing. Offered to both male and female inmates, the voluntary program began 10 months ago and has served 70 people at the jail.
Offered to both male and female inmates with criminal cases pending in court, the Houses of Healing is a national program with a curriculum that individual jails and prison systems can tailor for their own needs.
Led by Rock County Sheriff’s Office treatment coordinator Verenice Sandoval, a circle of Rock County Jail inmates attend one of their recent twice-weekly 'emotional literacy' group therapy sessions based on the national program Houses of Healing. Offered to both male and female inmates, the voluntary program began 10 months ago and has served 70 people at the jail.
Offered to both male and female inmates with criminal cases pending in court, Houses of Healing is a national program with a curriculum that individual jails and prison systems can tailor for their own needs.
Led by Rock County Sheriff’s Office treatment coordinator Verenice Sandoval, back, a circle of Rock County Jail inmates attend one of their recent twice-weekly ‘emotional literacy’ group therapy sessions based on the national program Houses of Healing. Offered to both male and female inmates, the voluntary program began 10 months ago and has served 70 people at the jail.
Robert Polglaze wipes a tear away as he shares his story and the circumstances that brought him to the Rock County Jail. Polglaze takes part in a twice-weekly ‘emotional literacy’ group therapy sessions based on the national program Houses of Healing. The program began 10 months ago at the jail and has served 70 people.
Rock County Jail inmate Robert Polglaze takes part in a twice-weekly 'emotional literacy' group therapy session based on the national program Houses of Healing. The program began 10 months ago at the jail and has served 70 people.
Led by Rock County Sheriff’s Office treatment coordinator Verenice Sandoval, a circle of Rock County Jail inmates attend one of their recent twice-weekly 'emotional literacy' group therapy sessions based on the national program Houses of Healing. Offered to both male and female inmates, the voluntary program began 10 months ago and has served 70 people at the jail.
Offered to both male and female inmates with criminal cases pending in court, the Houses of Healing is a national program with a curriculum that individual jails and prison systems can tailor for their own needs.
Led by Rock County Sheriff’s Office treatment coordinator Verenice Sandoval, a circle of Rock County Jail inmates attend one of their recent twice-weekly 'emotional literacy' group therapy sessions based on the national program Houses of Healing. Offered to both male and female inmates, the voluntary program began 10 months ago and has served 70 people at the jail.
Offered to both male and female inmates with criminal cases pending in court, Houses of Healing is a national program with a curriculum that individual jails and prison systems can tailor for their own needs.
JANESVILLE— Ask Robert Polglaze what he’s learned from 20 years of drug addiction that time and again has landed him in jail, and the 55-year-old Beloit man doesn’t try to pass along any simple, tidy lessons.
Polglaze, instead, ticks off a list of all he’s lost to chronic abuse of crack cocaine: loved ones, wedding vows, family bonds and at times his own freedom. Perhaps most of all, Polglaze says, the drug has stripped him of his ability to feel raw, human emotion.
That, in part, is what Polglaze says fueled his pursuit of an uncontrollably addictive drug. Crack has erased shame, hurt and regret. It’s helped him hide from anger.
For the last six weeks at the Rock County Jail, Polglaze has begun to allow huge emotions to wash over him. Houses of Healing, a mental health program new to the jail, has put the middle-aged man in a chair, in a circle and inside a room alongside 10 other men.
They’re all dressed in county orange, and they’re all trying to regain something they’ve lost touch with: their own emotions. Polglaze and the others — all jail inmates with criminal cases pending in court — are learning to do that through twice-weekly group therapy sessions termed “emotional literacy.”
The sessions, led by Rock County Sheriff’s Office treatment coordinator Verenice Sandoval, are voluntary. They are offered to both male and female inmates and in the 10 months since the program’s creation, have served 70 people.
Houses of Healing is a national program with a curriculum that individual jails and prison systems can tailor to their own needs.
Ocean of inner turmoil
Sandoval is learning right alongside Houses of Healing participants like Polglaze how to help them navigate what can be an ocean of inner turmoil. Most, Sandoval said, have spent years battling addiction and substance-use disorders.
“They’ve been using (drugs) for long periods of time. They’re suppressing all their emotions. You don’t want to feel those emotions, those emotions are yuck. You don’t want to address emotions because they make us feel our feelings,” Sandoval said. “Here, we really go down to the roots.”
Last week, Polglaze and others in the group discussed anger. Each illustrated on paper a floating iceberg they used to describe aspects of their own anger that they show others — expressions that can surge and overtop the more nuanced, complex feelings beneath that others can’t see, such as embarrassment, uncertainty, loneliness.
In jail, a place several members of the group referred to as “the jungle,” outward expressions of emotion aren’t often accepted by peers. That makes Sandoval’s group sessions something of an anomaly.
One member of the Houses of Healing group, Adam, a tall, lean 38-year-old who said he faces “serious” incarceration with charges in multiple states, shared during the session last week that in his family life and especially in the time he’s spent in jail, he has always been told to keep his feelings buried.
“That’s always been drilled into me. You take those feelings, and you shove them deep down inside, and you don’t let anybody see that because that’s a sign of weakness,” he said. “You know, and I’m not sitting here saying that I would let a bunch of emotion out and be quote, unquote, ‘soft.’ But, getting through past traumas and learning how to grow, you’ve gotta let some of that stuff out.”
Although what Houses of Healing participants discuss is kept confidential, Sandoval said it can take weeks of 90-minute-long sessions before some inmates feel comfortable confiding in others in a group setting. During that time, some are released from jail or sentenced to prison.
The groups typically wind up as tightly knit circles of three or four members who have learned about themselves in part from learning about each other.
Graduates
In one unique aspect that Sandoval has crafted, those who have graduated from the Houses of Healing program all are assigned to the same living unit at the jail. Nineteen men now live in the jail’s Houses of Healing unit, with a shared experience.
The move came after Sandoval learned one man in an earlier Houses of Healing group was living in a unit with inmates who, she said, were loud and dismissive of homework the man was required to do to complete the emotional literacy program.
The man ended up sleeping during the day so he could stay up late at night, when it was quiet, and tackle his coursework.
Sorting through the past
Rock County court documents show Polglaze is facing charges that include accusations he walked into a hardware store with a metal wheel he said he bought and wanted to return. In the store, he swapped the wheel with a more expensive one off the shelf, and then tried to return it and pocket the extra money.
Police indicated the fraud would only have put a few extra dollars in Polglaze’s pocket, but at the time, he was found to have crack cocaine and a crack pipe in his possession, according to court papers.
The incident is one vignette in a long line of decisions Polglaze has made that he is now sorting through in his emotional literacy sessions.
It’s the kind of memory that now makes his eyes brim with tears of shame — a feeling he is learning to cope with through poetry, rather than drugs.
In a poem he wrote last week and mailed to The Gazette, Polglaze exuded gratitude that Houses of Healing has helped him and others confront their emotions in a program he wrote “could empty the county jail.”
In the verses sent to The Gazette, Polglaze faces up to some things he’s let slip away that he knows he may never regain:
“One family one house, and two wedding rings ... and my little fishing boat ...
“No obituary has been written, so I keep on searching ... Found some old family pictures, so I know I’m getting close.”
If pain comes from realization, Polglaze said he has stopped turning away from it.
At 55, he said he feels he is old enough that he needs to feel. In fact, he thinks it might save his life.
“I’ve had so much ... so many opportunities,” Polglaze said. “Now I’m to the point where I have got to get it. I do. The alternative is probably death. For real.”
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.