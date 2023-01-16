JANESVILLE— Ask Robert Polglaze what he’s learned from 20 years of drug addiction that time and again has landed him in jail, and the 55-year-old Beloit man doesn’t try to pass along any simple, tidy lessons.

Polglaze, instead, ticks off a list of all he’s lost to chronic abuse of crack cocaine: loved ones, wedding vows, family bonds and at times his own freedom. Perhaps most of all, Polglaze says, the drug has stripped him of his ability to feel raw, human emotion.

