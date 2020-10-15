JANESVILLE
Iris Guelker left some big Santa boots to fill.
Guelker, who died last Dec. 16 at age 87, led the Rock County Jail Chaplains program for more than 45 years. Every year, she and a network of churches collected Christmas gifts for the inmates’ children. Each inmate also received a gift: an apple and a candy bar.
To honor her legacy, volunteers with the chaplain program are collecting gifts for inmates’ children again this year.
Although Guelker’s death was sudden, she had been training other volunteers to take the reins, including Julaine Williams, the new coordinator for the Rock County Jail Chaplains.
Williams said the chaplaincy welcomes financial contributions this year, especially in light of the pandemic, but gifts also will be accepted.
She said volunteers will gather the first Tuesday in December to wrap and mail gifts to children who live outside the county. The volunteers will deliver gifts to local children.
The jail usually has about 300 inmates and about 600 gifts that need to be distributed. Because of a lower jail population during the pandemic, Williams expects around 400 gifts to go out.
The gifts are for children ages infant to 18. Gift cards can be a good idea for older children. If the gifts are small, volunteers can pair them with other donated gifts.
Williams said the group is discussing giving each inmate a piece of fruit, a candy bar and perhaps a journal.
Volunteer chaplain Carol Wickersham is heading up the Journal Project for the second year.
“We realized one of the things that is helpful is for inmates to have opportunities to reflect on all kinds of things. They have a lot of time on their hands, and people tend to be very reflective,” Wickersham said.
She said journals have been donated through the Joan Chittister Fund for Prisoners. Each journal has a sheet of prompts to spur reflection and a pamphlet about local resources assembled by the jail’s re-entry staff.
Wickersham has had moving conversations with inmates about their journal entries. Having that outlet will be critical while inmates are isolated during the pandemic.
“I want them to know they are still remembered and not forgotten,” Wickersham said.
Normally, dedicated volunteer chaplains visit with jail inmates every Tuesday night to listen to their concerns, reflect on spiritual questions, pray and offer support, Wickersham said. The chaplains are men and women, both lay and clergy, from faith communities across the county.
Amid the pandemic, the jail has banned all outside visitors, including chaplains, from face-to-face visits. If an inmate requests a chaplain, one-on-one conversations are handled over the phone and behind glass.
Although it’s necessary for safety, Wickersham said it can be hard on the inmates.
“They are more isolated than ever before,” she said. “They have fewer visits, and I also think there is more worry about people on the outside.”