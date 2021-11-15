The Rock County Jail Chaplaincy will be collecting monetary donations, gift cards and toys for children of those being held at the jail to make the holiday season a little brighter.
The deadline to donate gifts is Nov. 29 before “wrap day” commences that day at Crosspointe Community Church, known as “The Chapel,” at 609 Campus St., Milton. Wrapping and shipping day is scheduled for Nov. 30.
“I was so blessed by the response last year from all of our donors and helpers, despite the circumstances that the lockdown brought. It still lingers in my heart as such a sweet memory of my first year of trusting the lord to pull it all together. This year we are anticipating to provide gifts for over 400 children,” coordinating chaplain Julaine Williams said.
Gifts, gift cards or monetary donations should be dropped off or mailed by Nov. 29 to Rock County Jail Chaplaincy, 706 Glen St, Janesville, WI 53545. People can call Williams at 608-921-1521 to schedule a drop-off if they aren’t mailing the donations. Williams also said she would be happy to pick up gifts.
Gifts should be unwrapped. Gift cards are best for those age 13 and older.
Williams said that this year, like last year, it’s important to let inmates know people still care about them and their families. Chaplains, she said, have been unable to go into jail units for more than a year because of COVID-19 safety precautions. Williams has been able to meet with some inmates and speak through glass partitions in one-on-one meetings in more recent months.
“Apart from some visits across the glass by those inmates who requested it, it has been about 18 months since we as chaplains have been able to go in and fellowship with the inmates to share biblical encouragement. I am so thankful for this meaningful Christmas outreach to let them know that we are still here and care for them. I know how much this outreach means to both the inmates and their loved ones,” Williams said.
Last year was Williams’ first year orchestrating the gift collection, which had been headed up for more than 45 years by Iris Guelker. Guelker died in December 2019 at age 87. Every year, Guelker and a network of churches collected Christmas gifts for the inmates’ children. Each inmate also received a gift: an apple and a candy bar.
To honor Guelker’s legacy, volunteers with the chaplain program started collecting gifts for inmates’ children. Last year, the effort included 25-30 volunteers.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.