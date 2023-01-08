Cousins Julia Wright, left, and Piper Williams sit by the fire with cups of hot chocolate during a break from hiking the candlelit trails of the Robert O. Cook Memorial Arboretum with family on Friday.
JANESVILLE—An annual hiking event that had been paused for several years made its return to the Ice Age Trail on Friday night.
The Rock County chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance hosted its first candlelight hike of the season with the Janesville School District at the Robert O. Cook Memorial Arboretum, which houses the Janesville Schools Outdoor Laboratory.
Hikers started along a candle-lined trail leading up to a cabin in the arboretum. Then the trail twisted and turned throughout the arboretum, with minor challenges like downed tree branches from time to time. There was hot cocoa, snacks and a warm fire in a fireplace waiting for hikers in the cabin when they finished the route. The park shelter was also open.
Bill and Kathy Mattison, who live on the northeastern edge of Janesville near Milton, have walked the Ice Age Trail in the arboretum before, but they’ve made it a goal to walk the entire trail. Because of their enthusiasm for the Ice Age Trail, they did Friday’s hike and planned to attend the alliance’s hike at Storrs Lake in Milton.
“The weather has been perfect. It’s well-lit. A few challenges along the way, but it makes it kind of fun,” Kathy Mattison said.
Rachel Melone hiked with her daughter, Ella. Ella enjoys playing in the snow, and this was a way for them to finally experience the winter climate outdoors.
“Ella liked sliding down the hills and I liked climbing over the tree branches. I thought it was a lot of fun,” Melone said.
Chapter coordinator Dennis James said about 60 people had joined the hike before the 6 p.m. start time.
James said Friday afternoon that he wouldn’t have been surprised if there would be a high attendance.
“We have had these hikes at 5 degrees. This one is going to be the one with the least amount of snow, and it’ll be warm. This is perfect weather for it,” James said Friday afternoon. “We had one year of zero degrees and we had 150 people.”
After the hike started, cars filled up on both sides of North Bluebird Trail, the road that leads into the arboretum, and extended south across County A onto Austin Road, a stretch of about a mile.
There had been doubt whether or not the hike would be postponed because of a recent warming trend. Organizers decided Thursday to hold the hike.
“(Last) Sunday night, there were predictions of 60 degrees. It got so wet, we thought we’d hold off and decide to have it for sure later in the week,” James said.
The Friends of Rock County Parks have scheduled a candlelight hike for Jan. 21 at Rock River Heritage Park, 5801 N. River Road, Janesville. The Friends of Rockport Park have scheduled a “SuperSki/Hike” for Feb. 11 at Rockport Park, 2801 Rockport Road, Janesville.
