JANESVILLE—An annual hiking event that had been paused for several years made its return to the Ice Age Trail on Friday night.

The Rock County chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance hosted its first candlelight hike of the season with the Janesville School District at the Robert O. Cook Memorial Arboretum, which houses the Janesville Schools Outdoor Laboratory.

Cousins Julia Wright, left, and Piper Williams sit by the fire with cups of hot chocolate during a break from hiking the candlelit trails of the Robert O. Cook Memorial Arboretum with family on Friday.
A couple makes their way through the candlelit trails of the Robert O. Cook Memorial Arboretum during a night hike event sponsored by Rock County Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance on Friday.
